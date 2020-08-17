KINGMAN — Mohave County Environmental Health Manager Ron Balsamo told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Thursday that the county has developed reopening guidelines for businesses that are still closed by the governor’s executive order – theaters, indoor gyms, fitness centers, bars and night clubs.
He presented the local guidelines along with the state guidelines for schools and other general covid-19 reports at the meeting.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services have provided a pathway for those business, Balsamo said, discussing benchmarks that have to be met for them to safely reopen.
“We had a ton of phone calls and there’s a lot of confusion about that,” he said.
There are three color-coded levels of covid-19 spread in the community tracked by a state model: minimal community spread (green), moderate community spread (orange) and substantial community spread (red).
According to the ADHS data Mohave County still suffers from substantial community spread, but is “on the way out,” Balsamo said.
Green means “no” for the businesses above.
While businesses can do nothing about the spread levels, there is a second component to be implemented – a working strategy of putting all mitigation measures in place.
In fact, Balsamo said the ADHS provided an online tool that allows businesses to not only check their status by the type of business and its location, but also a way to get a special “attestation.”
There, businesses can submit their reasoning for reopening and their mitigation plans.
Balsamo said businesses are being contacted within the next 10 business days and in case of a rejection, businesses can appeal.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley provided an update on case investigations and contact-tracing, declaring significant progress.
“We call them the tenacious team,” she said of her investigators.
According to the data she provided, all county covid-19 cases are assigned and 71% of the investigations are completed.
Seven percent of the county cases contain invalid information and 1% of county covid-19 patients refused to cooperate with the health department.
