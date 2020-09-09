A former Lake Havasu City business owner has signed a deal with prosecutors, and could receive a sentence of probation as he pleads guilty to charges of fraud.
Jesse Stopke, 37, is the former owner of Downtown Havasu business Gun Solutions. He was arraigned in April after multiple criminal complaints were filed against him by customers, who alleged that Stopke never completed maintenance service for their firearms, and may have sold items belonging to customers at local pawn stores. Until this month, Stopke faced 13 criminal counts including theft of services, trafficking stolen property and theft.
Under his agreement with prosecutors, Stopke will receive supervised probation with a possible jail sentence, at the court’s discretion. With his guilty plea to one count of fraud, all other charges against Stopke will be dismissed.
According to investigators, Stopke fell into dire financial straits last year, and was forced to close his store in December. Police say that Stopke failed to perform promised maintenance on customers’ firearms while in business, and may have sold items belonging to customers at local pawn stores. According to police, a law enforcement database search showed that Stopke had more than 300 pawn transactions - the majority of which involved firearms - in the months before his arrest.
As a condition of Stopke’s plea agreement, he will be required to pay more than $100,000 in restitution to his alleged victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.