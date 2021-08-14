The Arizona Collectibles & Firearms Gun Show has been a tradition in Lake Havasu City for more than a decade, with dozens of vendors meeting and servicing customers three times per year at the city’s Aquatic Center. The show has never been held in August, however – until now.
“We usually hold the show in January, March and October,” said gun show organizer Dennis Champagne. “We don’t usually hold it in August, but we were asked to put on an extra show because of the awkwardness of last year.”
Last year’s outset of the nation-wide coronavirus pandemic halted many such public events from March through May of last year, and some events were postponed for much longer as health officials throughout Arizona fought to contain the pandemic.
This year marked the return of many Lake Havasu City events, such as this weekend’s gun show, and others are still to come. And although Champagne says gun show sales tend to be slower in the summer months, he hopes this weekend’s event may prove to be an exception.
“We’re going to have lots of local vendors,” Champagne said. “And it’s not just guns … we’ll have about 40 vendors, selling knives, jewelry, ammo … all sorts of different things. We’re hoping for crowds like we see here in January, but we’d be really happy with a turnout this weekend of 1,000 to 1,200.”
Setup for the event began on Friday, in the Relics & Rods Hall of the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. According to Champagne, vendors and guests may be in for a good time, regardless of the turnout.
“We do 27 shows throughout the state,” Champagne said. “With the reception we get in Havasu, this is the best show I have … they go overboard to help us put a successful show on.”
