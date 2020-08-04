PHOENIX — Arizona gyms and fitness centers could be open this coming week.
In an extensive order Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said it was wrong for Gov. Doug Ducey to shut down these facilities indefinitely without a chance to appeal. He said that violates constitutional due process rights of the owners.
The governor shut down gyms and fitness centers since the coronavirus emergency was declared in March. Thomason ordered the governor to provide gyms and fitness centers “a prompt opportunity to apply for reopening,’’ allowing them to attest that they can live with guidelines already crafted by the state Department of Health Services to minimize the risk of the spread of covid-19.
By Tuesday afternoon, a web form appeared on the Arizona Department of Health website for gym owners to apply to reopen their facilities.
The news was being welcomed Tuesday by the fitness community throughout Arizona, but for one Lake Havasu City gym, the announcement was too little, too late. Havasu Fitness announced on Friday it would close after 26 years in business, and owner Dale Bailey says there’s no turning back now. She offered words of caution for other gym owners in Havasu.
“I wish them all well, but it’s going to be a tough road ahead,” Bailey said . “It could only take one incident to fall back. It’s nobody’s fault, but it’s only a matter of time unless a vaccine comes out.”
Bailey said the health and sanitation guidelines provided by the state were not consistent, and although Havasu Fitness did everything it could to stay in line with them, there were no inspections by the state. “Our gym was retrofitted perfectly, but when the order came down, we had to shut down four hours later,” she said. “The governor lumped us together with bars. He didn’t see health and wellness as essential.”
Anytime Fitness in Lake Havasu City says it plans to reopen on Monday, according to the message on the gym’s answering machine. Today’s News-Herald also reached out to Planet Fitness and Titan Fitness but was unable to make contact.
Joe Sannes, the attorney who represented the Mountainside Fitness chain in its lawsuit against Ducey, said the judge’s order was “everything we wanted.
“What we wanted was a process in place for gyms that can operate safely to reopen.’’
And he interprets the order to mean that, by this coming Tuesday, his client and any other facility that agrees to the guidelines can again have customers coming through the door.
Whether that’s true remains to be seen.
Thomason said the state does maintain some “discretion’’ in reviewing the promises submitted by gyms and fitness centers that they will operate under the rules. And he even provided an escape clause of sorts, allowing the health department to impose even higher standards than the ones already crafted.
Sannes conceded the point.
“The governor could say we’ve examined the protocols and they’re just not safe enough to allow anyone to reopen,’’ he said. But Sannes said he would go back to Thomason and ask the judge to cite Ducey for contempt.
Ducey press aide Patrick Ptak would say only that the governor’s lawyers are reviewing the decision.
Tuesday’s order is the first legal defeat for the governor over his executive powers. Prior rulings -- including one by Thomason -- have rejected efforts to have his actions declared illegal.
What’s changed, the judge said, is he’s now had a chance to hear from experts about not just the virus but the relative risks posed by gyms and fitness centers, which are closed, versus other businesses which the governor has allowed to reopen and other measures Ducey has -- and has not -- taken during the pandemic.
“Indeed, there is not even a state-wide mask policy,’’ Thomason noted.
“There are many businesses operating in this state with no mandated protocols, such as social distancing, mask wearing, crowd control and the like,’’ he wrote. “Yet these businesses are up and running, potentially exposing the public to illness.’’
By contrast, Thomason said, Mountainside Fitness and EoS Fitness, both of whom sued, have said they are willing to live within rules proposed by the health department, including limits on the number of clients and other restrictions. He said that also applies to other operators.
“It is very understandable that fitness center operators feel like they are being unfairly singled out,’’ the judge said.
The judge was not swayed by promises by Ducey and the health department that gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to open if they follow the requirements -- but just not yet. He said there appears to be no reason to conclude that it makes sense for the state to say they can’t operate under those standards now but might be able to open under the same standards “at some time to be determined over the ensuing weeks or months.’’
Thomason also brushed aside arguments by the governor that, in keeping gyms closed, he was relying on recommendations by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He pointed out that Ducey has decided to ignore other recommendations, like a statewide mandate for face masks and limiting indoor dining at restaurants to no more than 25 percent capacity.
Today’s News-Herald reporter Peter Castillo contributed to this report.
