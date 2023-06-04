Haaland tours Grand Canyon, hikes to Supai Village

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hiked down and back up the 8-mile Havasupai Trail to Supai to visit with the Havasupai. She met with the Havasupai Tribal Council and discussed the $7 million federal grant to upgrade the tribe's outdated internet and telecommunications system to serve the community's 400 residents.

 Photo/Havasupai Tribe

GRAND CANYON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the greater Grand Canyon landscape May 20 to meet with Tribal leaders, local elected officials, and community members to learn about their vision for conserving the natural and cultural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.

During the visit, Secretary Haaland, Congressman Raúl Grijalva, staff representing Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and leaders from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and National Park Service heard directly from the community on efforts to create the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

