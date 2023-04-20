By Dave Hawkins
Special to Today’s News-Herald
Thank you for reading!
By Dave Hawkins
Special to Today’s News-Herald
Law enforcement authorities reportedly seized a half-pound of methamphetamine after tracking down a man who allegedly fled officers from two agencies early Thursday. Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the ordeal began at 2 a.m. when Mohave County Sheriff’s office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration near the intersection of Aztec Road and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave.
Fromelt said the suspect, later identified as Nathan Lawrence, 41, evaded pursuing deputies and officers from the Department of Public Safety. She said the local narcotics task force (MAGNET) helped locate Lawrence in Fort Mohave where he was hiding at a friend’s house in the 4400 block of Calle Viveza, about an hour after the incident began.
Fromelt said Lawrence was in possession of the meth when arrested inside the home. ``He was also found to be driving under the influence of drugs, while recklessly fleeing from pursuing law enforcement agencies, including traveling in the oncoming traffic lane,” Fromelt said.
Lawrence is initially charged with dangerous drug and DUI-related charges. She said more charges may be added for the alleged felony flight.
The Biden administration floated two ideas this week for how Western states and Native American tribes could reduce their water use from the dwindling Colorado River. In recent years, an imbalance between the river’s flows and how much water users are promised has forced federal officials to consider steps never taken before. A multi-decade drought worsened by climate change is adding to the urgency. The Interior Department's analysis considers two different ways to force cuts to Arizona, Nevada and California. The two options mean varying impacts for cities, farms and people living in the Southwest.
Do apartments, condos, townhomes, and other multifamily developments in Lake Havas…
KINGMAN – On March 26, 2022, Dan McKeaney was in a motorcycle crash that should ha…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.