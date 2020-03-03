A run on hand sanitizers and sanitary face masks in Lake Havasu City has left gaping holes in retail store shelves. According to national news reports, it’s a situation that is repeating itself in communities large and small across the United States.
Before noon on Tuesday, a spot check at Smith’s Food & Drug, Walgreens and Walmart found that all three stores had plenty of sanitizing wipes on the shelves. However, liquid hand sanitizers and face masks were sold out and it was unknown when new supplies would be restocked. Personnel at all three stores spoke on the condition of anonymity because talking to the media is against company policy.
As the coronavirus continues its spread, many Americans are becoming more anxious. Fearing a coronavirus pandemic, they’re stocking up on bottled water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Still, public health officials continue to stress that coronavirus does not represent a serious threat to most people.
Denise Burley, the director of the Mohave County Department of Health, said late last week that coronavirus precautions are essentially the same as the flu.
“The biggest concern for us is that people practice preventative measures – frequent hand-washing, for instance,” she said.
Those precautions include:
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or another item — not your hands — when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
- Stay home when sick.
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Individuals should wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Do it yourself
Havasu residents need not go without just because retailers are out of commercially-made hand sanitizers. The internet has many simple recipes for making hand sanitizer at home using isopropyl alcohol and aloe vera gel.
Some call for adding eight to 10 drops of scented oil to make it smell nice.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content. Hand sanitizers are definitely helpful when you’re in a bind and need something on the spot.
While making it is simple enough, the real trick is using the sanitizer properly. It is only effective if you cover your hands with the solution liberally and thoroughly and then let it dry.
Homemade Hand Sanitizer
(From theverge.com)
- 2/3 cup Isopropyl alcohol 91% (rubbing alcohol)
- 1/3 cup aloe vera gel
- Essential oil (any fragrance, optional)
In a small or medium mixing bowl, stir the alcohol and aloe vera gel with a spoon until blended together.
Stir in 8-10 drops of your preferred scented essential oil. Decant the mixture into a clean empty bottle and close the lid tightly. Use a funnel if the bottle has a small mouth.
