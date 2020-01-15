Mohave County’s fleet of law enforcement watercraft is aging, and continued maintenance has been an ongoing concern for the deputies who patrol Western Arizona’s waterways. With many of those boats nearing the end of their usefulness, a new contract could help the fleet stay afloat a while longer.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could award a contract next week to Fallon Marine, in Lake Havasu City, to offer on-demand maintenance services to its fleet of 11 patrol watercraft on the Colorado River.
Until now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Officers employed multiple service vendors to maintain its fleet of 11 patrol watercraft as the need arose. It was a system that kept the county’s boats on the water, according to Mohave County Water Safety Officer Kyler Cox, but it also led to a disparity of service and quality of work performed. Also, Cox says that repair companies couldn’t be made to provide service on demand – particularly during the region’s busy holiday weekends.
Of three Havasu businesses to bid for the contract, Fallon was selected by Mohave County Procurement officials for its ability to provide mobile service to boats on the water. According to county records, Fallon also employs one of the only master certified technicians for Mercury outboard motors in the region.
According to Fallon Marine co-owner Corina Fallon, the contract will benefit not only the sheriff’s office, but any number of Mohave County boaters.
“We have the ability to provide service at Contact Point (where the fleet is headquartered in Lake Havasu City) or on the water,” Fallon said. “Our biggest focus will be keeping their boats on the water and keeping the community safe. We’re looking forward to empowering their boats with up-to-date motors and technology, keeping everyone safe just a little bit faster. It matters to us as much as anyone else in a time of need.”
And the fleet’s needs are many, according to Cox.
“We run into a lot of mechanical issues with our patrol fleet because of overall use,” Cox said. “Our patrol vessels range in age from 12 years old to 14 years old. Throughout their service life, many of our patrol boats have had the outboard motors replaced. We’ve also had to replace full steering systems, repair electrical issues and replace smaller items like batteries, bilge pumps, navigation lights, fuel lines and many other things.”
The sheriff’s office attempts to service each of its watercraft after every 100 hours of operation. But last year, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster expressed concerns over the continued life of those watercrafts. Schuster called for the eventual replacement of the county’s fleet in a 10-year strategic plan submitted last year.
The fleet, which includes 10 Boston Whaler patrol boats and one dive operations vessel, was originally created in 1984 through the State Lake Improvement Fund under a statewide fuel surcharge. That funding was swept by the Arizona legislature 10 years ago, Schuster said, and hasn’t been seen in Mohave County since. Schuster is now attempting to renew State Lake grant funding to Mohave County, and seeking alternative funding sources to maintain the county’s fleet.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is the primary law enforcement agency on the Arizona side of Lake Havasu and the Colorado River in Mohave County,” Cox said. “Our patrol fleet is what allows us to respond to calls for service, conduct dive operations, search for missing people or property and transport injured victims to land. It is imperative that our fleet is in good running condition so that the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety can respond 24/7 to any incident on our waterways.”
