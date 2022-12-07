Rabbi Mendel Super

Rabbi Mendel Super is the director of Chabad of Lake Havasu City, an organization that provides services to the local Jewish community. Super’s wife, Itta Super (left) is the co-director of the newly opened organization.

 Courtesy of Rabbi Mendel Super

Get ready to celebrate Hanukkah, Havasu-style.

Rabbi Mendel Super, director of Chabad of Lake Havasu City, is planning a Hanukkah celebration beneath the London Bridge on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

