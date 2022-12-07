Get ready to celebrate Hanukkah, Havasu-style.
Rabbi Mendel Super, director of Chabad of Lake Havasu City, is planning a Hanukkah celebration beneath the London Bridge on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
During the public menorah lighting, a nine-foot tall candelabra with eight branches will be lit under the London Bridge. The lighting of the large-scale menorah will signify the extension of light across the community of Havasu. After the initial lighting is complete, the menorah will be transported to Wheeler Park where it will remain for the rest of the Jewish holiday, until Monday, Dec. 26.
“We’re bringing the message of spreading light and goodness throughout the city,” Mendel Super said. “It’s something that isn’t just for Jewish people, but it’s something that everyone in the city can take part in.”
Mendel hopes the celebration is one way Chabad can better support Lake Havasu City’s small but growing Jewish population. Super leads the organization with his wife, Itta. The couple plans on better supporting local residents with Jewish social and religious services.
The Hanukkah celebration is the organization’s first big splash. Mendel says the introductory gathering invites Jewish and non-Jewish community members to partake in the traditional holiday that preserves Jewish history. Mendel Super describes the lighting of his religion’s menorah as a way to remember “the miraculous Jewish defeat of the Syrian-Greeks and the religious freedom to practice our religion in freedom and in peace.”
Being new residents of Havasu, Mendel and Itta Super, along with their young daughter Kayla Super, are helping to bridge the gap that separates the Jewish community. Through the Chabad of Lake Havasu City, local members can receive outreach services and education.
Next week’s event is free for the public to attend and will feature traditional potato latkes and donuts. Attendees of the Hanukkah Celebration will be given candles and menorahs to light at home. Mayor Cal Sheehy will also make an appearance during the event to add to the community’s acceptance of the newly located organization.
“This is the time of the year when we embrace good feelings, extend gratitude and take an active role in being kind to all of those who surround us,” Sheehy said. “The menorah is a powerful expression of heritage and the courage of the Jewish community, and the hope for a better tomorrow.”
For more information about Chabad of Lake Havasu City, contact Rabbi Mendel Super by phone at 718-308-5516, by email at info@chabadhavasu.org or by website at chabadhavasu.org.
