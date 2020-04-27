Last week, a handful of kids broke out their Lego sets to show the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department what makes them happy.
In all, a total of 18 kids crafted everything from off-road vehicles and personal watercrafts to parks, buildings, robots, an Xbox controller and a concert scene. Parks and Rec issued the Lego build challenge on the Lake Havasu City Facebook page last week, asking kids 13 and under to “build us what makes you happy,” and attach a picture in the comments of the post.
The challenge is one way for the department to stay engaged with kids who would normally be in the after school program, or spending time at the Aquatic Center this time of year.
“With the closing down of our after school program, and really the whole center here closing, we wanted to find a way to be able to reach out to the kids and have them still be able to participate in some sort of program,” said Mike Keane, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “We just want to keep them entertained at home and hopefully be able to give mom and dad some peace and quiet for a little bit while they complete some things.”
Keane said the winner of the challenge will be decided by the picture with the most likes on the Facebook post through Monday. Parks and Rec is expected to officially announce the winner on Facebook today.
The winner of the challenge will receive a prize for their efforts. Keane said the department has some left over swag that was donated for Teen Break this year. When that event was canceled, the donors allowed the department to keep the prizes to give out at future events.
Although the Lego challenge wraps up today, Keane hinted that Parks and Recreation will be holding similar online events soon.
“I can’t let the cat out of the bag too early, but we definitely have a lot of fun activities,” he said. “The staff is being as creative as they can, as well as maybe borrowing some ideas from their colleagues across the state and across the nation.”
Keane said anyone interested in future stay-at-home challenges and activities should keep an eye on the city’s Facebook page. The Parks and Recreation page at LHCAZ.gov also provides more virtual activities for kids, including links to virtual tours of the Smithsonian Zoo, a live stream of the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, and free crafts for kids.
