Three local residents who want to have a say about how Lake Havasu City public schools operate have taken the first step in becoming candidates for governing board seats.
John Masden, Wendy Moore and Kyle Neidermann have submitted statements of interest to Mike File’s office in Kingman. File is the Mohave County School Superintendent and provides educational and fiscal management for the county’s schools.
Masden, Moore and Neidermann hope to win seats on the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District. The district serves 5,373 students in grades K-12.
Three open governing board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election. The district will seat new board members in January 2021. The positions on the five-member board are for four-year terms -- January 2021 through December 2025.
Masden, a current governing board member whose term expires this year, is hoping to retain his seat by running for a new term. Two other vacancies will occur when Kathy Cox and Nichole Cohen complete their current terms at the end of 2020.
Cox and Cohen have previously said that they don’t plan to run for another term.
Two members of the governing board, Lisa Roman and Archana Ayliyar, are both serving four-year terms that expire in 2022.
The next step for the candidates is to collect signatures of school district voters. Currently, the required minimum number of signatures is 189; the maximum is 400. As previously reported, those numbers could fluctuate slightly and will be finalized in March.
July 6 is the filing deadline for those interested in running for the three open seats on the district’s governing board.
For details, contact the Mohave County Educational Service Center at 928-753-0747, or visit resources.mohavecounty.us/Repository/Attachments/ElectionInstructionsb1d622a5-7801-48f6-8d72-08c3aaf58959.pdf. The office is at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
Another race
Sarah Hall has submitted her statement of interest to the Mohave County School Superintendent’s office.
She seeks to keep her seat on the governing board of the Western Arizona Vocational Education District #50. Currently, Hall is finishing her four-year term and is the board’s vice president. She represents Region 3, which includes Havasu.
That board has six members, including Hall, Jim Cave, Rosemarie LeFebvre, Jonathan Moss, Tom Duranceau and Armando Heredia.
Cave, who represents Region 2 (Kingman), also intends to run for reelection, according to the 2020 school board candidate list on the county superintendent’s web site. His term expires this year.
Other board members whose terms expire in 2020 include LeFebvre (Region 1, Colorado River) and Armando Heredia (La Paz County).
Western Arizona Vocational Education #50 is a Joint Technical Education District with six partner high schools across two counties. High school-aged students receive training in CNA nursing, HVAC, welding, fire science, culinary arts and law enforcement.
