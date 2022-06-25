Lake Havasu City’s sales tax collections are $3 million ahead of last year’s record-setting pace through the first three quarters of Fiscal Year 2021-22 – including bringing in an extra $1.2 million during the third quarter alone.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recent monthly report, Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, its 1% restaurant and bar tax, and the 3% hotel/motel tax produced a combined $3,831,781 during the month of March which is 9.9% more than merchants collected in March 2021. Lake Havasu City closed the third quarter with $10,077,676 in sales tax revenue from January to March, pushing the total collections for FY21-22 up to $28,294,221. Havasu received $8,779,310 in sales tax revenue during the third quarter of FY20-21 and collected a total of $25,211,931 through the first three quarters on its way to a record-setting $35,414,167 in sales tax collections in FY20-21.
Through March, Havasu was 12.2% above last year’s sales tax revenues and 31.6% above budget. The city was on pace to set a new record in FY21-22 with a little more than $38.8 million in sales tax revenue projected by the end of the fiscal year. The Arizona Department of Revenue has not released local sales tax collections from April or May, yet.
Havasu’s 3% bed tax saw the largest increase by percentage in March 2022, jumping 15.2% compared to March 2021 for a total of $256,847. The 2% city sales tax produced $3,388,529 in March which was up 9.6% from March 2021. The $186,405 brought in by the 1% restaurant and bar tax was an 8.3% increase over the same month in 2021. For the year, Havasu’s city sales tax has produced $25,318,856 (up 12.0% from FY20-21), the bed tax has collected $1,578,544 (up 14.1%), and the restaurant and bar tax has brought in $1,396,821 (up 14.4%).
Nearly all industries up
Sales tax collections are up nearly across the board in Havasu, with communications and utilities being the only industry to produce less sales tax in Havasu through the first three quarters of FY21-22 than it did last year.
The retail industry alone makes up more than half of the city’s total sales tax collections on its own and has produced about $1 million more in sales tax revenue in FY21-22 than the same timeframe last year – up 7.7%. The use tax has seen the largest increase by percentage of any industry included in the report, up 33.8% from last year, followed by the “other” category (up 31%), retail market place (23.4%), restaurant and bars (17.2%), construction (16.6%), accommodation (14.6%), and rental, leasing, and license (up 1%).
Sales tax revenue from communications and utilities dropped 12.2% – a total decrease of about $41,500 compared to FY20-21.
Retail sales
Retail sales in Lake Havasu City were up 4.2% in March 2022 compared to March 2021, despite a large drop off in the largest retail sales category in the city.
Motor vehicle and parts is the largest single retail category in Havasu but the $558,368 in sales tax produced for the city in March 2022 was 19.3% below the $692,303 produced in the same month in 2021. Brick and mortar retail stores also dropped 2.3% this March compared to 2021 – a decrease of a little less than $7,000 in all.
But those declines in month versus month revenue were more than offset by increased revenue produced in other retail categories in March 2022.
The “other” category saw a 53.4% increase this March compared to March 2021 which translates into about $150,000 in additional sales tax. Non-store retailers, mostly online sales, saw an 16.3% increase in sales taxes produced followed by building materials, lawn, and garden (up 9.1% over March 2021), food and beverage stores (up 7.7%), and home furnishings and appliances (up 6.1%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.