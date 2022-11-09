Havasu 600 Air Race

Pilot Nora Feddel and Dee Payette cross the finish line of the Havasu 600 Air Race in 2018 at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.

After being grounded for the past two years, the Havasu 600 Air Race will return to the skies this week.

The Rio Colorado 99s host the two-day race that will take off from Bermuda Dunes Airport near Palm Springs, California on Friday and finish at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport on Saturday. Organizer Shannon Hicks said the Havasu 600 is significantly different from popular events like the Reno Air Races where competitors race around a course.

