After being grounded for the past two years, the Havasu 600 Air Race will return to the skies this week.
The Rio Colorado 99s host the two-day race that will take off from Bermuda Dunes Airport near Palm Springs, California on Friday and finish at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport on Saturday. Organizer Shannon Hicks said the Havasu 600 is significantly different from popular events like the Reno Air Races where competitors race around a course.
“This is more of a long distance race against your handicap,” Hicks explained.
Hicks said the Havasu 600 starts with each plane flying around a course to determine how fast the aircraft is, and that becomes the racer’s handicap speed. Once the race begins, each plane is timed against its own handicap speed as it navigates from Bermuda Dunes to Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport, Mesquite Airport in Nevada, and the Kingman Airport before landing at Cottonwood Airport to wrap up the first day of the race. Competitors will take off from Cottonwood on Saturday morning at about 9 a.m. heading to the Wickenburg Airport and Indian Hills Airpark near Salome before heading to the finish line in Havasu.
In all, the race is 598 miles.
“The race is about flying a perfect cross country,” Hicks said. “So you fly a route as fast as you can, and in a perfect manner – so a straight line. Then strategy comes in with determining where the good weather is for tail winds and those kinds of things so that you can beat your handicap speed. So the person that wins this kind of a race is going to have the best speed against their handicap.”
Hicks said this type of air race gives competitors a chance to win, even if they are up against much faster and more powerful machines.
The Havasu 600 Air Race is a bit of a throwback. Hicks said there used to be a lot of these types of shorter air races throughout the country, but they have “kind of fizzled away” over the years.
“We are just kind of trying to bring back that nostalgia because it is very educational for a pilot,” she said. “You learn a lot, you have a lot of fun, and there is some great comradery.”
This will be the sixth Havasu 600 since the event began in 2015. Hicks said the event was canceled in 2020 due to the covid pandemic, and there weren’t enough participants registered to race last year.
This year there are expected to be 10 racers competing. Hicks said there were 11 racers signed up, but one had to withdraw after breaking their foot. She said typically the Havasu 600 brings in about 20 teams or more – there were 22 in the race when it was last held in 2019.
Hicks said organizers are happy with the turnout this year, noting that the first race in 2015 had 11 racers and was able to grow from there.
“We are pretty proud of the event, and hopefully it will get back to where it was before in the years to come. That is our goal,” she said. “We are hoping to get some enthusiasm back, get people back out flying and getting into their normal routine of having some fun in aviation again since we have had a couple rough years. Everybody has.”
Hicks said spectators are welcome to watch the finish line of the Havasu 600. She said planes should start arriving as early at 10 to 10:30 a.m. through the 2 p.m. deadline to reach the finish line. Hicks said the area near Hangar 24 is a good place to watch, as well as the sitting area in the terminal building.
Rio Colorado 99s
The Rio Colorado 99s are the local chapter of the Ninety-Nines – an international organization of female pilots. The international organization was founded in 1929 by a group of women pilots – including Amelia Earhart – with a goal of preserving the history of women in aviation, providing mentorship for female pilots, and promoting education through scholarships for women.
The Rio Colorado chapter began in 1982. Hicks said membership has fluctuated up and down over the years, but there are currently 11 members. The group holds monthly meetings and, like the rest of the Ninety-Nines, focuses on mentorship and scholarships.
“We do fundraising to raise money for scholarships to be used for aviation purposes – like to get your pilots license or to further your career in aviation,” Hicks said. “This little town is very supportive of our chapter and any of our events, so our scholarships that we do is open to both males and females. We are pretty proud of that. The international organization has some larger scholarships that are strictly for female pilots.”
Hicks said the group has given out over $61,000 in aviation scholarships since it began its scholarship program in 2012. She said scholarships are awarded throughout the year as the group raises enough money to distribute through fundraisers like poker runs, pancake breakfasts and other events and educational competitions.
The Havasu 600 is the group’s largest single fundraiser throughout the year. Hicks said the Rio Colorado 99s like to provide scholarships during the closing ceremonies of the Havasu 600 in memory of longtime Nintey-Nine Bessie “Tookie” Hensley and her husband Don Hensley, who died in a plane crash near Hope, Idaho in October 2015.
“She was kind of the matriarch of our chapter,” Hicks said of Tookie. “She was a flight instructor and raced a lot of air races over the years – her and her husband Don, both. We lost them in an aircraft accident [in 2015]. Tookie was involved with starting to put the Havasu Air Race together as a fundraiser and educational opportunity for pilots. Then they were in an unfortunate aircraft accident. So we decided to change the name from the Havasu 600 to the Don and Tookie Memorial Havasu 600. We raise money in their name for this scholarship.”
Hicks said the Rio Colorado 99s are planning to award two scholarships during the Havasu 600 this year.
Hicks said anyone interested in joining the Rio Colorado 99s, or applying for an aviation scholarship from the group, can reach out on the Rio Colorado 99s Facebook page. They are also welcome to email riocolorado99s@gmail.com or call Hicks at 928-412-4529.
