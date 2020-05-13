The Lake Havasu City Manager’s office is expanding.
The city announced Tuesday it hired Anthony Kozlowski as assistant to the city manager. The new position will serve in a sort of catch-all role within the city, serving as the public information officer while at various times working with department heads, City Council, state legislators, and intergovernmental communications as needed.
“It is the first position in my office that provides administrative support, so I am grateful to have the position and grateful to have such a qualified individual in Anthony Kozlowski to fill that position,” said City Manager Jess Knudson.
Kozlowski will be paid a salary of $77,000 annually. Knudson said the assistant to the city manager position was included in the budget for FY 2019-20, but funding was not made available until Jan. 1. Lake Havasu City started advertising for the position in March.
Knudson said the new position should make for a more active and effective city manager’s office.
“I only have so much time,” he said. “There are a lot of activities and actions that can be taken that weren’t taken because of a lack of resources and available time.”
Although the position is new to Lake Havasu City, Knudson said similar cities in the region commonly have multiple staff members with a similar job description.
“The positional analysis that is ongoing now identifies the cities that are more comparable to Lake Havasu City, and in each of those cases these cities have either an assistant to the city manager, a management analyst or, in most cases, a deputy or assistant city manager that has oversight of different city departments,” he said.
Kozlowski graduated from Arizona State University twice, and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in public administration according to his Linkedin account. He has worked for the last three years in the Bullhead City manager’s office, starting as an administrative analyst in 2016 before being named assistant to the city manager in Bullhead City in April 2019. Kozlowski said that while in Bullhead City he oversaw the Colorado River Nature Center and worked closely day-to-day with the mayor and city council. He also said he worked on a lot of water issues and kept in communication with BLM, State Land, and state legislators.
The job duties for the position in Havasu are similarly wide ranging. According to the job posting on govenmentjobs.com, the assistant to the city manager’s responsibilities include serving as a PIO, managing special projects, provide management support to the city manager, resolve problems or complaints generated by the public, serve as a liaison between the department, the City Council, the city manager, and outside agencies, and more.
Knudson said since starting on May 4, Kozlowski has worked on policy updates, a request for proposal for a utility rate study, and assisting development services with 5G applications.
Kozlowski said he has been adjusting well during his first week and a half in Havasu.
“It is a great place, great community, a great staff out here and a great City Council. So it was definitely a great opportunity, when this position came open, to come down here and continue to learn from a great city manager,” he said. “The transition has been pretty smooth due to my familiarity with the Tri-State Area. I’ve worked on legislative issues with Lake Havasu and Kingman, so I do know the area quite well from my time in Bullhead. It’s definitely made the transition quite easy.”
