The Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will receive $69,000 in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and airport officials expect it to soften the blow of the ongoing crisis.
The funding comes with the release of more than $30 million in CARES Act funding for airports in Arizona’s fourth congressional district, supported by Rep. Paul Gosar.
“Arizona is one of the fastest-growing places in America, and our airports are critical to our economic development, and support thousands of jobs,” Gosar said in a Friday news release.
The CARES Act has thus far offered millions of Americans relief funding during the crisis, and has provided billions of dollars in loan assistance to small businesses throughout the U.S. Gosar said the bill was far from perfect, but it would provide immediate relief to Arizona employees, families and small businesses to secure Arizona’s economic future.
“This is just one of the critical and necessary parts of the bill I supported,” Gosar said. “As we transition out of quarantine and back to a more normal life, it is critical we ensure Arizona’s airports remain operational and ready to serve our communities.”
According to Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson, the federal grant funding will be used to pay operating expenses and payroll at the facility. While the pandemic has created far less business for Havasu’s airport, however, the small scale of its operations has offered some protection during the crisis, he said.
“Without commercial traffic or services, it hasn’t impacted us nearly as badly as bigger airports like Laughlin and Bullhead City,” Anderson said. “We have three staff, and maintenance crews who are in their trucks all day. It hasn’t been hard to keep everyone safe and observe social distancing guidelines. Now we’re able to maintain our jobs and keep going.”
According to Anderson, airport staff will continue to monitor flight plans of aircraft traveling to, or flying over Havasu.
“If they do arrive, we’ll ask them to do the 14-day quarantine as the CDC advises,” Anderson said. “But not a single one of those flights has come in since this began.”
Throughout Arizona’s fourth district, 12 airports are expected to receive grant funding under the CARES Act. Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport is expected to receive $3.8 million in funding, while Yuma International Airport is expected to receive $4.4 million. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is expected to receive the most funding from the bill, with $20.5 million.
