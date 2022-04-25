As one project wraps up, another one is set to start at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.
Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said crews wrapped up the paving last week for the taxiway rehabilitation project that broke ground on Oct. 11, and crews are just wrapping up electrical work and some other touch ups to finish up the $9.3 million project. It had been almost 30 years since the taxiway had received any significant rehabilitation work.
The Federal Aviation Administration covered the majority of the cost of the project with a grant of about $8.6 million, while the Arizona Department of Transportation also contributed $378,000. Lake Havasu City itself paid $378,000 of the total price tag.
As the crews from Combs Construction Company wrap up work on the taxiway rehabilitation, the Glendale-based company has already kicked off on a smaller project out at the airport meant to prevent soil erosion and reduce “foreign object debris” from getting on the runway and taxiways - which can cause major damage to aircraft.
The City Council awarded Combs Construction Company the contract to lay down the crushed aggregate rock along the new taxiway and the runway earlier this month. Combs submitted the lowest of four bids to provide the work at $456,651.80. An ADOT grant covers 90% of the cost ($414,000) while the city is paying the other 10% ($46,000).
Anderson said Combs Construction has already started crushing the rock for the project, and the tentative date for work to begin is May 16. Anderson said the work is scheduled to be completed at night, to avoid closures and disruptions to the airport during the day.
