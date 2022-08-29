The Mohave Military Museum is set to hold their next free exhibit at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport. The exhibit will focus more on the aviation industry and will be displayed throughout the month of September.

President and Curator Trudy Hernandez says that resident pilots will have the opportunity to engage with the exhibit since its focus will be more on their career field. Hernandez is also optimistic about drawing in residents to the airport’s location since it is situated away from the city center. This allows residents to connect with local businesses as they travel through town.

