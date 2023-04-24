Runway work

The 8,000 foot runway at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will be getting its most extensive maintenance since it was originally built in 1991 with the Runway Reconstruction project scheduled to kick off on May 1 . The runway is expected to close for a total of 45 days while the work is being done.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

The runway at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will be closed for a little more than a month starting on May 1 as the 8,000 foot stretch of pavement gets its first major rehabilitation in more than a decade.

According to airport officials, the runway is scheduled to be close for 42 days – from May 1 to June 11 – as crews from Sunland Asphalt & Construction complete the bulk of the work associated with the Airport Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project. The runway will open back up from June 12 through July 11 while the new asphalt cures for 30 days. Then the runway will be closed again for three days (July 12-14) after the curing to do the final paint makings.

