The runway at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport will be closed for a little more than a month starting on May 1 as the 8,000 foot stretch of pavement gets its first major rehabilitation in more than a decade.
According to airport officials, the runway is scheduled to be close for 42 days – from May 1 to June 11 – as crews from Sunland Asphalt & Construction complete the bulk of the work associated with the Airport Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project. The runway will open back up from June 12 through July 11 while the new asphalt cures for 30 days. Then the runway will be closed again for three days (July 12-14) after the curing to do the final paint makings.
Sunland is being paid $5,880,000 for the work, after submitting the lowest of four bids to Havasu. The rehabilitation will consist of removing the top six-inches of existing asphalt, the existing aggregate base will be moisture conditions and re-compacted, and a new six-inch thick layer of asphalt will be laid down in two three-inch lifts.
Including designs, the entire project will cost a total of $6,113,232. The Federal Aviation Administration is covering 91.06% of that cost, while Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Department of Transportation are each paying 4.47% ($273,261), apiece.
The runway was originally built in 1991, with an extension completed in 1999. The only extensive maintenance the runway has received since then came in 2012 when the top three-inches of asphalt were removed and replaced.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s pavement classification index, Havasu’s runway currently has a “poor” rating with a score of 42 out of a possible 100.
