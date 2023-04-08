Mohave County is among the most popular places in America for people to purchase a home that they don’t intend to live in full time, according to a recent report from a financial technology company.
An article published March 30 on smartasset.com lists the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area – an area that includes all of Mohave County – as the 9th “hottest second home market” based on the most recent data available from 2021. The article defines a “second home” as housing that is not the buyer’s primary dwelling – which includes second homes, vacation homes, and short or long term rentals.
The report found that 42.10% of all of the mortgages approved in Mohave County in 2021 were for houses that would not be the primary residence of the buyer.
The analysis divides the number of mortgages approved for a non-primary home in a Metropolitan Statistical Area by the total number of mortgages approved in that MSA to find the percentage of approved mortgages that are not the primary residence of the buyer. All of the mortgage data in the report comes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act Database.
SmartAsset says it crunched the numbers for more than 400 metro areas to come up with the list.
Flagstaff, number five on the list with 51.05% of its mortgages for non-primary residences in 2021, was the only Southwestern MSA to rank higher on the list than Lake Havasu-Kingman. St. George, Utah (rank 19 at 32.35%) and San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California (rank 25 at 28.25%) were the only other cities in the Southwest to crack the list’s top 25.
The study found that Ocean City, New Jersey had the highest percentage of second home purchases at 81.30% of all of the mortgages in the area. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts was number two with 61.89%. Those were the only two cities above 54% according to the study, and they are also the only two metros in the Northeast to crack the top 25. The Southeast dominated the top of the rankings, particularly Florida with six separate metros making the top 15.
SmartAsset has created the same list each year for the past five years, using the same methodology and data each time. According to past reports, Mohave County’s percentage of “second home” mortgages has ranged from 17.73% to 42.74% over the past five years. The county’s ranking on the list has been remarkably consistent during that time, however. Lake Havasu-Kingman ranked 9th in 2017 (42.74%), 8th in 2018 (24.2%), 15th in 2019 (17.73%), and 8th again in 2020 (27.62%).
