Home for sale

A home for sale on Sunfield Drive is seen here in July 2022.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County is among the most popular places in America for people to purchase a home that they don’t intend to live in full time, according to a recent report from a financial technology company.

An article published March 30 on smartasset.com lists the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area – an area that includes all of Mohave County – as the 9th “hottest second home market” based on the most recent data available from 2021. The article defines a “second home” as housing that is not the buyer’s primary dwelling – which includes second homes, vacation homes, and short or long term rentals.

