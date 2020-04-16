The continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic has come as a mighty blow to the hospitality industry.
Hotels and casinos are beginning to think about when they might reopen. The BlueWater Resort & Casino in Parker announced Wednesday it would reopen on May 1, following a series of announcements by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey that he hoped the state could begin reopening at month’s end.
But even after the shutdown is over, local hotel officials expect a slow return to business as usual.
“It’s been difficult,” said Holiday Inn Express General Manager Yvette Lopez. “We were at 90% occupancy before everything started. Now occupancy has dropped low, to about 25%. People are still making leisure reservations, but not nearly as much as before. The feedback from our guests is that they needed to get away from the quarantine, or to escape California.“
Ducey has stated that his stay-at-home order could be lifted, optimistically, by April 30. Until then, many Lake Havasu City businesses have been forced to reduce hours or lay off dozens of employees as they attempt to adjust to the new reality of the crisis.
According to Lopez, the hotel has closed its swimming pool, fitness center and breakfast station in an effort to prevent possible coronavirus contamination, and housekeeping staff have redoubled efforts to keep rooms clean for possible guests.
“We’ve had to furlough about 75% of our staff,” Lopez said. “But we’re hoping to get everyone back once occupancy goes back up. When it’s over, we’re going to have to focus on sales, and try to bring in as much revenue as possible.”
Occupancy has also fallen substantially at the London Bridge Resort, and the hotel has stopped accepting leisure reservations for the time being.
“Once the governor lifts the stay-at-home order, we’ll start taking leisure reservations again,” said London Bridge Resort Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo this week. “A lot of our guests have been canceling their reservations and rebooking them for much later dates.”
According to Gallo, the hotel’s occupancy has fallen to about 15% since the crisis began.
“We’re looking forward to when it all goes away,” Gallo said. “But when that happens, we’re not anticipating 100% occupancy just because the order has been lifted. We’re going to have to rebuild, and to gain the trust of people who want to travel again.”
The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe has yet to announce a potential reopening for its new hotel and casino in Havasu Landing. Earlier this month, however, the tribe announced that all casino employees – whether working or not – would continue to receive their regular pay until April 30.
For Havasu’s hospitality industry, hotels and casinos, Havasu tourism officials say that absence might make the heart grow fonder for would-be visitors to Lake Havasu City.
“I believe that we have a huge pent-up demand for travel to Havasu,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “While we’ll never regain the revenue lost this spring, our economic turnaround from a tourism perspective should be steady and stronger than other destinations that don’t have our opportunities for fun and relaxation.”
