Interstate Highway 40 spans more than 300 miles across Northern Arizona, connecting travelers from New Mexico and California to the Grand Canyon state. Thousands of I-40 travelers find their way to the Lake Havasu City area every week, and there’s only one way for them to get there.
Now state legislators are mulling a possible $3 million Senate bill to provide repairs and renovation to a bridge connecting State Route 95 to I-40. The bridge was identified last year by Arizona Department of Transportation officials as one of 10 bridges throughout the state in need of renovation.
The bill, known as S.B. 1106, was introduced this legislative session by Rep. David Livingston, of Peoria, would provide the funding for repairs to the bridge. Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli, alongside Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasciucci (all of Havasu), have cosponsored the bill.
“We jumped on it, and we’re hoping to get the funding,” Borrelli said Wednesday afternoon. “Just because it’s approved in committee doesn’t mean the funding’s going to automatically be budgeted in the next fiscal year. We’re still going to have to fight for it in the budget.”
The bill was approved in the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday morning, and will next be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee within the next several weeks, according to Borrelli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.