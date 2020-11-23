Lake Havasu City’s legislative delegation to Phoenix has its marching orders once the new legislative session begins in a little more than a month. The Arizona State Senate and House have released their committee assignments. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli will serve on the rules, government, commerce and judiciary committees, according to State Senate President Karen Fann.
In the House, State Rep. Regina Cobb will chair the Appropriations Committee and will serve on the committees for Health & Human Services and Ways & Means. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci has been assigned to the House committees on Rules and Transportation.
Borrelli and Biasiucci will serve as the majority whips in their respective houses. The 55th Arizona State Legislature’s new session is set to begin on Jan. 11.
