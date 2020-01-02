With more deaths and fewer births, the nation’s population growth is slower than it has been in decades, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But Arizona and Lake Havasu City’s numbers can safely say the opposite.
With an influx of new residents over the last decade and a recovering economy, Havasu continues to steadily grow. The city’s estimated population, as of July 1, 2019, was 56,738. At the start of the decade, Havasu boasted just over 49,000 residents.
With more people moving to the desert, Arizona’s population has increased to an estimated 7,278,717 people, as of July 1, 2019. The state’s decade began with 6,407,172 residents.
Arizona was also one of only eight states that saw an increase in the number of births from 2018 to 2019. Other states included Utah, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Montana.
Over the last decade, from 2010 to 2019, Arizona’s estimated natural increase was 288,139. The increase was due to a larger number of births than deaths, with 783,281 new babies and 495,142 deaths during the decade.
The nation’s natural increase, however, has “dropped below 1 million for the first time in decades,” according to Dr. Sandra Johnson, a demographer and statician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau.
The estimated population in the United States, as of April 1, 2010, was pinned at 308,758,105. At the start of July in 2019, estimates rose to 328,239,523, but the percentage of change has slowed.
“While natural increase is the biggest contributor to the U.S. population increase, it has been slowing over the last five years,” said Johnson.
National annual growth peaked at 0.73 percent in the period between 2014 to 2015. Since then, the growth only declined in speed. This is due to international migration in addition to the natural increase, according to the Census Bureau.
Net international migration fell to 595,348 between 2018 to 2019.
Domestic migration also shuffles populations across the nation. Four states lost over 10,000 people in the last year, including West Virginia, Illinois and Louisiana, with New York reigning the list at a loss of 76,790 people from 2018 to 2019. Six other states lost residents as well, including Connecticut, Mississippi, Hawaii, New Jersey, Alaska and Vermont.
