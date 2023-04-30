Havasu art gallery provides open mic nights, meditation classes

Setting up her storefront in downtown Lake Havasu City, Elisa Wiggins opened the doors to Visionary LHC six months ago.
Since that time, Wiggins has welcomed visitors to her healing arts gallery to view artwork and participate in monthly offerings. Wiggins, who also serves as a board member for Havasu Area Public Art, shares her own creations alongside pieces from her gallery’s featured artists.
As an intuitive artist, Wiggins’ goal is to highlight other artists in the local community to those who visit her art space.
“Now, there’s three art galleries on McCulloch and we’re starting to work together,” Wiggins said. “We’re co-creating together and want to help Havasu recognize there’s so many artists here.”
In a given month, visitors to Visionary can enjoy open mic nights and comedy shows featuring comedians from Mohave Comedy. The latter features comedians situated throughout Mohave County who perform at various locations in Northwest Arizona.
Other popular events held by Wiggins include paint nights at SummeRay Wine Bar, which is located across from the downtown gallery.
Visitors can also indulge in a variety of yoga and meditation sessions, such as vocal sound healing, sound baths, breathwork and yoga nidra, amongst a few others.
“We’re a healing center and all of the tools that have helped me grow as a human being are what I want to bring to the world,” Wiggins said. “This is a space to relax, to find peace and bring healing to the mind, body, and soul connection.”
Fine art is available for purchase as well as paint classes, Wiggins adds. Those interested in learning how to paint certain works of art can attend a class at Wiggins’ gallery.
Visionary LHC is located at 2100 McCulloch Blvd N. For more information, visit visionarylhc.com or call 760-717-9676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.