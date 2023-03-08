The physical limitations that went into effect during the world’s bout with the coronavirus disease trickled down to Lake Havasu City’s art community.
When the pandemic gained control back in spring 2020, the Havasu Art Guild halted their decades long Art at the Lake event that had welcomed lovers of art. Known for its juried art show, members of the guild entered fine art selections in order to win awards for their creations.
According to Debbie Dempsey, chairwoman of this year’s Artist Showcase and Sale, many members had either died or relocated due to their health and age following the contagious outbreak. The loss of participating artists led to the original art show’s downfall and, ultimately, its cancellation.
“We didn’t have enough people enter the juried show of it, so that’s when we started the Artist Showcase and Sale because that way, it would still give people the opportunity,” Dempsey explained.
With no show in 2021, the current showcase was created the following year with Dempsey overseeing the event. She previously spent six years as a chairwoman for the Art at the Lake show before it became defunct.
Omitting the traditional juried art portion, the showcase keeps a focus on portraying the various artwork created by guild members. A segment of the event is sectioned off for fine art displays, although judging does not currently take place.
Between raffle tickets and an on-site bake sale, Dempsey says funds are also raised to support the nonprofit organization’s scholarship fund.
The fund awards local residents, including youth and college-aged students, with scholarships that can support art degrees or classes. Those who are studying non-art fields are eligible if their focus is art-related. An example Dempsey gives is of a previous awardee who uses art as a way to assist children who have disabilities.
“Whether you’re in high school or the colleges, we promote the scholarships,” Dempsey said.
This weekend will see approximately 46 artists from the guild participating in the showcase’s second year. Dempsey estimates that thousands of visitors made their way to last spring’s show, noting that Saturday was the busiest day for artists.
By bringing together artists of varying backgrounds and talents, the public is exposed to a number of handmade creations that they can take home, Dempsey adds.
“Most of these artists don’t go for the money. Most of them do it because of a love of what they’re doing,” Dempsey said. “It’s just a matter of sharing the love of what you’re doing.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Havasu Art Guild’s Artist Showcase and Sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rods Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the events tab on www.havasuartguild.com or send an email to havasuartguild@gmail.com.
