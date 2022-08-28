Mural work

Local artist Alex Compomizzi was selected as the muralist to complete one of the next scheduled murals sponsored by Havasu Area Public Art. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to beautify Lake Havasu City through public art installations. Their latest mural will be on the side of Havasu Hardware in the alleyway next to Jersey’s Bar and Grill.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Another expressive mural is slated to be added to the growing list of public art in Lake Havasu City.

Havasu Area Public Art recently chose artist Alex Compomizzi to complete one of their upcoming murals. The public art piece will be erected on the side of Havasu Hardware in the alleyway next to Jersey’s Bar and Grill. The new mural has a completion date of October.

(1) comment

Matthew Tratz

I love the murals in the city and definitely think showcasing art throughout town is wonderful. My hope is that not every artwork begins featuring the London Bridge though.

