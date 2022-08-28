Another expressive mural is slated to be added to the growing list of public art in Lake Havasu City.
Havasu Area Public Art recently chose artist Alex Compomizzi to complete one of their upcoming murals. The public art piece will be erected on the side of Havasu Hardware in the alleyway next to Jersey’s Bar and Grill. The new mural has a completion date of October.
Compomizzi was urged to submit an application to the nonprofit organization after speaking with his art teacher, Pam Reinke. After his application was submitted, Compomizzi had an interview with HAPA members and two weeks later found out he was the selected mural artist.
“I’m super thrilled and excited to have my art finally immortalized in Havasu. I’ve grown up here my whole life,” Compomizzi said. “I’ve always wanted to make my stamp here and I feel like I have with theater but I feel like this is a really big, permanent official stamp.”
The budding artist has established himself amongst residents of Havasu by being the chosen artist for Downtown Havasu’s last First Friday that was held in May. Compomizzi plans on attending the event during their opening next Friday to showcase new art he has created since that time.
“From this mural, I’ve been able to invest a lot in my business which I’m super thrilled about,” Compomizzi said. “I have my website up and running now. I have business cards and a whole bunch of merchandise for this upcoming First Friday.”
As for the mural, Compomizzi expects to complete it a couple of weeks before his October deadline. The artist plans to spend his mornings working on the mural and hopes to utilize additional spare time he has to finish larger sections of the wall.
The mural will tie in Havasu with its famous landmark of the London Bridge. Compomizzi says that the host business, Havasu Hardware, has given him the tools and outdoor acrylic paint needed in order to work on the new installation.
“I couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t even ask for more. They’re supplying the paint and they just gave me a ladder to borrow,” Compomizzi continued. “They’re also supplying brushes as well. They’re pretty much taking care of the whole process and all I have to do is show up and paint.”
Compomizzi says that HAPA will add a finish to the mural once it is complete to help further protect the new artwork. Once complete, the mural will be available to the community to view along with the other installations that are seen around Havasu.
“I’m very fortunate and I’m glad that everything seems to be falling into place and I have big plans,” Compomizzi said. “I’m not stopping anytime soon.”
I love the murals in the city and definitely think showcasing art throughout town is wonderful. My hope is that not every artwork begins featuring the London Bridge though.
