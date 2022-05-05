Visitors to downtown Havasu will have the opportunity to view artwork by local artist, Alex Compomizzi, during tonight’s First Friday event. The 27-year-old resident has lived in town for most of his life and considers himself an artist at heart.
The earliest memories surrounding the artist’s introduction to art involve drawing on the walls of his parents’ home when he was a child, which he was usually reprimanded for. He later gained more interest after viewing Disney films because they encouraged him to delve more into drawing.
After the passing of Compomizzi’s father over two years ago, he recognized a change in his style of art.
“I first started in sketching and a lot of drawing in tons and tons of sketchbooks,” Compomizzi said. “Recently, it kind of involved into painting within the last two or three years. I would have to say right around my dad’s passing. That’s when I just kind of decided to explore my passions more, dive really deep into it.”
The emerging artist credits local artist, Pam Reinke, with helping fine tune his artistic capabilities after studying under her.
“I took a local art class with Pam Reinke here in town and she’s a phenomenal artist. I always like to say that she kind of unblocked my art power,” Compomizzi explained. “She really showed me what I could do because before I didn’t really ever paint like this when I was young.”
Compomizzi says the basis for his artwork was heavily influenced by his early introduction to sketching and became the main foundation for his current creations.
“If I have a specific idea, which most times I do, I have like an image in my head,” Compomizzi continued. “I give it a rough sketch in pencil or in paint marker and then honestly, it’s just layers, layers, layers.”
Acrylic painting is the medium the artist works with the most but he also creates digital artwork, stickers, and logos.
“A lot of people like my friends and family come to me saying they want a logo for a small business,” Compomizzi said. “I also, on my iPad, do a lot more evolved sketches. That’s where I do caricatures or very high-definition colored characters. Like, a very evolved version of when I first started sketching in sketchbooks.”
A challenge that he is sometimes faced with is art block, which the artist describes as times when he is unable to create for weeks at a time. He combats this lack of creativity by allowing his body to have a break.
“I have to be in that right moment. If I don’t feel like painting then I can’t force it because it will definitely reflect in the piece,” Compomizzi continued. “Sometimes, that unfortunately means I’m not painting for like a good week or so. It’s a lot slower of a process than I would like.”
In addition to his inspiration from Pam Reinke, Compomizzi takes creative notes from research he performs on the internet.
“I do a lot of research on YouTube for techniques or painting videos. If I have to follow a paint tutorial, I don’t always do that,” Compomizzi described, adding in that he will add his own spin on a tutorial when he sees fit.
Aside from creating mesmerizing pieces of art, the local artist also has a passion for showcasing his stage skills. For two years, Compomizzi attended college for performing arts at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Hollywood.
“I love to perform. I’m actually very involved in the community with the performing arts down at Grace Arts Live. I’ve performed there for about ten years or so,” Compomizzi said. “It’s been an absolute blast. I did go to performing arts school so I like to implement that as much as I can here.”
The multitalented artist also has performed professionally in Palm Springs and has plans to perform there again in the near future.
In anticipation of his featured spot during First Friday, excitement is at the forefront of the artist’s mind. Friday’s event will also account for the third time Compomizzi has been a part of the show.
“I am through the moon elated. I am very honored that in the short time I have put my art out there, it’s been met with very positive reviews,” Compomizzi said. “Even people just stopping by and looking at [my art], that means it’s successful, in my opinion.”
The artist says that his friend, Dominic Kurn, who will be performing music during Friday’s event recommended him to be the featured artist.
“It’s all because of him,” Compomizzi added.
For other aspiring artists seeking to grow their talent, Compomizzi leaves a clear message about how to be more successful.
“I think the best advice that I’ve come to find is if you really want to be a good artist or a better artist, I would just really learn to have a lot of patience with yourself because I think that’s the hardest part about painting, the patience of it,” Compomizzi said. “Just don’t give up. If you really like creating things and art, it will get better. You just gotta keep doing it and don’t give up in the ugly phase.”
Those who attend Friday’s event will have a chance to see what the artist has created to showcase to the public.
“I’m working on a lot of new pieces right now that I’m excited to share with people,” Compomizzi said. “I’m just super excited and thrilled to share my artwork. I’m glad to see what comes.”
First Friday will take place on May 6 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Havasu on McCulloch Blvd.
Visit www.firstfridayhavasu.com for full event details.
