Dian Gibson

Artist Dian Gibson is pictured with one of her art creations that is designed from a hard-shell gourd.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Moving to Lake Havasu City over 20 years ago, Dian Gibson first started making art with harvested gourds in 1998. Since then, the local artist has been a participant in the Havasu Art Guild’s now-defunct Art at the Lake show after becoming a member.

Following the original event’s transition to the current Artist Showcase and Sale, Gibson continues to bring her decorated gourds to the public’s eye. Beginning Saturday, she will feature her artwork that is primarily inspired by the Southwest tribal groups she learned about after relocating to Arizona with her husband, Dale Gibson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.