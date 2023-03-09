Moving to Lake Havasu City over 20 years ago, Dian Gibson first started making art with harvested gourds in 1998. Since then, the local artist has been a participant in the Havasu Art Guild’s now-defunct Art at the Lake show after becoming a member.
Following the original event’s transition to the current Artist Showcase and Sale, Gibson continues to bring her decorated gourds to the public’s eye. Beginning Saturday, she will feature her artwork that is primarily inspired by the Southwest tribal groups she learned about after relocating to Arizona with her husband, Dale Gibson.
As described by her husband, Gibson creates her own embellishments based on the impressions from varying tribal groups across New Mexico and Arizona. Using natural materials, she incorporates authentic feathers, horse hair, rabbit fur and gemstones into her artwork.
“I’ve spent a lot of time creating and I’ve done a lot of research on the designs,” Gibson said. “There’s a gourd farm in Phoenix where I go to get my gourds. I’ve got quite a stash in my storage unit.”
For one of her larger pieces, such as the gourd rounds with feathers and beads, Gibson says her timeline of completion has spanned the course of several months. Smaller creations, like doll figurines constructed from pieces of gourd, are often finished under 24 hours.
At 82 years old, Gibson has established a worldwide presence as an artist. She states that her artwork has been featured internationally, with German and French residents admiring her work the most.
This weekend’s showcase will include a fine art section where donated artwork will be on display. Straying away from the juried art shows of years’ past, Gibson says attendees will still have a chance to meet and greet with local artists.
“You can actually talk to the artist and listen to what they have to say,” Gibson said. “Come and enjoy the show and see all of the great talent that’s here in Havasu, including me.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Havasu Art Guild’s Artist Showcase and Sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rods Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the events tab on www.havasuartguild.com or send an email to havasuartguild@gmail.com.
