Havasu artist’s quirky rock hobby gets star treatment at Havasu Museum of History

Jim Peterson has always had an affinity for rocks. The Lake Havasu City resident said his father, a miner in South Dakota, used to collect rocks during Peterson’s childhood and — after his father died — his mother worked at a rock shop in Casa Grande. Peterson said he started his own rock collection about 40 years ago, but he didn’t do much with those specimens for another couple decades.
During that time, Peterson decided to come check out Quartzsite during the winters due to its fame amongst rock hunting enthusiasts. In addition to finding some interesting rocks, Peterson also discovered that the motorhome life wasn’t for him. So he decided to move north to Havasu in 1998, where he has spent his winters each year before moving to the city full time a couple years ago.
Two years after moving to town, after about 20 years of collecting rocks, Peterson decided that he needed to find something to do with all the specimens he had collected through the years.
“I’ve always been interested in rocks, but I didn’t have time to fool with them until I retired,” Peterson said. “I saw some spheres and they attracted me, so I started making spheres.”
At that time, around 2000, Peterson said there wasn’t anyone in town making spheres. But Peterson said he was able to purchase some equipment from a local rock enthusiast to get him started.
“It was a two-head sphere maker, it was homemade, and it didn’t work very well,” he said. “So then I bought a sphere maker from Covington.”
Over the next couple decades Peterson estimates he has spent about 13,000 hours to make 500 spheres out of a wide variety of rocks from around the world. Each sphere Peterson makes ranges from 2.5 to 9 inches in diameter. He said he made a 13-inch sphere once, but the rocks start to get too heavy to work with when they get that large.
“It gives me something to do. It keeps me out of the bar,” he said, with a laugh.
But profit has never motivated Peterson’s hobby. He said he hasn’t sold any of his spheres, preferring to give them away to friends and family or keep them himself – he has about 150 at his home. Last year Peterson decided to donate 200 spheres to the Lake Havasu Museum of History, and those spheres will be featured in an exhibit at the museum that opens on Saturday and continues through the summer into August.
“I didn’t want to sell them. I just wanted somebody to enjoy them,” Peterson said. “I’ve enjoyed making the spheres, but I’m tapering off now. My collection got a little too big. One time we had an 8-foot tall shelf and one of the top shelves broke and it just cascaded down and they all fell on the floor. Fortunately it only broke one of them.”
Shaping a sphere
Turning a regular rock into a perfectly round ball takes a lot of time and patience. Peterson said each sphere he makes takes days to finish and about 40 to 70 hours of work.
The first step is to take the rock and cut it into a cube. From there, Peterson uses a vice grip and a table saw to shave down the corners bringing it closer and closer to its final shape.
“It takes about 54 cuts on a saw to make it round, then I use a right-angle grinder with a diamond cup on it and knock the corners off to get it fairly round,” Peterson said. “Then it goes into the machine.”
The machine consists of three motors facing each other. Each motor spins a cup that Peterson braises with diamond to slowly grind down and smooth out the rock into its final spherical form. Peterson said each rock starts in the machine with a large grit of about 60 to 80, but he goes through several sizes before finishing with 13,000 grit to give it a nice smooth finish.
Type of rocks
Peterson said wandering through the desert in search of rocks is one of his favorite parts of the process.
“Sometimes I’m looking for a specific kind, but generally I’m just out on a field trip,” he said. “I carry a hammer and a water bottle and if it looks attractive I save it. I have a train-load of rock at my home.”
Peterson said he collects lots of his rocks locally with both the Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society, and the Needles Gem and Mineral Club. But he has also collected rocks from many different states, and has purchased a few from other countries.
Over the years Peterson has turned a wide variety of rocks into spheres. He said some types of rock are better than others, but many different types will work.
“It seems like the jaspers and agates have more cracks, but a lot of the cracks have healed, and they are okay,” he said.
Peterson said marble and onyx seem to be two of the best rocks for making spheres that can be found locally because they tend to avoid cracks or cavities as they are formed. But less common rocks can work too. One of the spheres that will be on display in the museum for the next few months is made of petrified algae from the Marble Mountains in California.
“My favorite sphere was made from a stalactite that came out of a mine,” Peterson said. “It is really soft, but it turned out beautifully.”
Peterson said the best local rock hunting locally tends to be on the California side of the lake because there is a wider variety of rock than on the Arizona side. He said he like to look for new specimen on the BLM land in California towards the southern edge of Lake Havasu.
“It seems like across the river they have a lot of different variety of rocks,” he said. “For some reason in Havasu they don’t have a lot of different rocks.”
Museum exhibit
All 200 spheres Peterson donated to the Lake Havasu Museum of History will be on display throughout the spring, with the grand opening scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“During the summers we do a fun, family-friendly exhibit but also something that the community would like that is locally based but not necessarily history-based,” said museum interim executive director Jillian Usher. “So with Jim’s donation it was kind of a perfect fit. It has a great visual aspect with the sheer amount of spheres, how diverse they are, and how unique each one is.”
Visitors will also get to take a look at the tools needed to make a rock perfectly round. The exhibit will include Peterson’s equipment including the vice grip he uses to hold the rocks, and his sphere making machine that puts the finishing touches on. Usher said the machine will be hooked up to allow museum workers to demonstrate the machine for visitors.
The exhibit also includes five rocks – each in different stages of preparation – to give visitors a better idea of what goes into getting the rocks ready for the machine.
“We are fortunate to be able to exhibit his unique craft that he has dedicated so much time too,” Usher said. “He is a local artist, too, and he created all of these in Lake Havasu. So it is a part of local history.”
Usher said the museum will also have a “glow area” geared towards kids that will include several spheres and other rocks that light up under a black light. The glow area also includes a detailed constellation map that glows and other florescent activities for kids.
The Spheres exhibit is expected to remain on display into August. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation only.
