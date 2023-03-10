Using only a block of wood, decoy carver George Alex transforms the natural material into a bird replica. Spending 32 years with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Alex spent his high school years and college summers working in the industry. He retired as a deputy chief who was responsible for public relations and arson investigation in the southern region of the state.
Considering himself a “pine tree guy,” Alex and his wife Shelley Alex, found themselves building a home in Lake Havasu City following their full-time RV lifestyle. Settling down in 2003, Alex says he and his wife both fell in love with the surrounding desert.
Being retired now for almost 29 years, Alex says he was first introduced to the art of carving decoys a week after his retirement. A friend handed him a block of wood along with a knife and informed Alex that he was learning how to carve decoys. His friend then asked him, ‘Why don’t we get started?’, which grew into the skill Alex displays today.
“When we started out, I had a big, white towel on my lap and started carving with a knife,” Alex described. “Three months later, I finally completed the carving and that towel was almost solid red from cutting my fingers with those sharp knives.”
Since his initial carving, Alex says his expression of art has evolved and continues to bring him a sense of relaxation.
As one of the owners of the Havasu Art Center, visitors to the gallery can view Alex’s many styles of birds, including full-size and miniature ducks. His “claim to fame” has been the miniature versions of the waterfowl, which he creates out of wooden golf drivers.
Repurposing the old golf clubs into lifelike ducks is what Alex considers to be an “unusual gift item.” When he first started out, his California environment led him to create shorebirds in addition to his traditional ducks.
“Once we moved over here, I soon transitioned into carving quail and roadrunners and things that are more adaptive here in the desert,” Alex said of his move to Havasu.
Beginning today, Alex, along with close to 50 other artists, will display various works of art at the Havasu Art Guild’s Artist Showcase and Sale.
The event, which has since replaced the Guild’s former Art at the Lake show, raises money that is deposited into the organization’s scholarship fund. The fund provides an average amount of $7,000 each year to awardees, Alex says.
Those who attend this weekend’s showcase will have opportunities to support local youth while browsing the many artists participating in the event, Alex further describes.
“There is just a tremendous amount of artists in town,” Alex said. “It’s become a big social event for us.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Havasu Art Guild’s Artist Showcase and Sale is open today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center’s Relics and Rods Hall. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the events tab on www.havasuartguild.com or send an email to havasuartguild@gmail.com.
