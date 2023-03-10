Havasu Art Guild member George Alex

Havasu Art Guild member George Alex will present his selection of hand-carved ducks and other birds at this weekend’s Artist Showcase and Sale.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/ Today’s News-Herald

Using only a block of wood, decoy carver George Alex transforms the natural material into a bird replica. Spending 32 years with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Alex spent his high school years and college summers working in the industry. He retired as a deputy chief who was responsible for public relations and arson investigation in the southern region of the state.

Considering himself a “pine tree guy,” Alex and his wife Shelley Alex, found themselves building a home in Lake Havasu City following their full-time RV lifestyle. Settling down in 2003, Alex says he and his wife both fell in love with the surrounding desert.

