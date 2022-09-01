With the season opening of Downtown Lake Havasu City’s First Friday kicking off tonight, local resident Lance Gibbs shows appreciation for being the event’s featured artist.
The 68-year-old artist, who regards himself as a maker, will present several of his art pieces that range from metal work to woodturning creations. Gibbs says he has always made items but he started to seriously practice his art in 2011.
Showcasing his artwork to the community allows the artist to see how people react to his individual pieces. What might be appealing to one person might not have the same effect on another who views the same art piece. Gibbs notes that he has seen this happen amongst the visitors to his home studio.
“I have a lot of people come through here and they’ll see things and it’s surprising what one person will have their eye caught by and another person will just glosh right over it,” Gibbs continued. “That’s really good when it speaks to them.”
The home studio that makes up a portion of Gibbs’ residence is a licensed home-based business that he operates with his wife, Brenda Gibbs, who is an artist herself.
People are encouraged to walk through the home art gallery that features work from both Gibbs and his wife. The artist says that visitors to his studio are not obligated to purchase any art and are free to peruse his studio’s exhibit-like arrangement.
“We have a lot of people who have friends in town and they’ll come through for a visit. It’s kind of a stop and something for them to do to show their guests around,” Gibbs said. “That’s kind of fun because you meet people from all over.”
For his artwork that is created with wood, Gibbs says he sources wood throughout the state as well as from out-of-town. The artist and his wife purchase wood from California or collect unused wood from a neighboring golf course.
Gibbs has found usable wood along Lake Havasu and from the wreckage of trees that is left behind after storms. Gibbs has also retrieved wood from the farm belonging to the parents of his wife back in their previous residence of Indiana.
With his willingness to learn new art forms, Gibbs says that he was initially reluctant to become proficient in woodturning. After meeting another resident who was a woodturner, Gibbs decided to try his hand at learning the craft.
“When you talk about woodturning, there’s a huge learning curve because there’s so much to know and so much to do and so many different ways of doing it,” Gibbs said.
Other ventures that Gibbs has been a participant in has included past art shows hosted by Havasu’s nonprofit organization Havasu Art Guild. Gibbs has also created handmade bar stools to donate to the barstool auction that is held by Havasu Area Public Art. Back in February, Gibbs’ home studio was one of the featured stops listed for the Havasu Art Trail that was spearheaded by his wife, Brenda.
Looking to First Friday, Gibbs hopes to spark interest and awareness in those who view his artwork.
“If somebody takes something away from here and takes it home and likes it, that’s the best thing for me,” Gibbs said.
