Lance Gibbs

Lake Havasu City resident Lance Gibbs will participate in tonight’s season opening for Downtown Havasu’s First Friday as the event’s featured artist. This will be Gibbs’ first time as part of the seasonal event that is held each year from September to May. Gibbs is pictured in his home studio with one of his finished wood pieces, which is titled “Hidden Gem.”

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/ Today’s News-Herald

With the season opening of Downtown Lake Havasu City’s First Friday kicking off tonight, local resident Lance Gibbs shows appreciation for being the event’s featured artist.

The 68-year-old artist, who regards himself as a maker, will present several of his art pieces that range from metal work to woodturning creations. Gibbs says he has always made items but he started to seriously practice his art in 2011.

