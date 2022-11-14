Twenty local artists shared their creative talents for the 6th Annual Barstool Auction on Saturday evening. The event was hosted by Lake Havasu City’s nonprofit organization Havasu Area Public Art.
Guests filled the patio at Legendz Sports Bar and Grill in Havasu’s downtown district to raise money for HAPA’s mission of beautifying public spaces within the city.
Between donations, raffle tickets and the auction itself, HAPA’s Vice President Valerie Sadler says the event pulled in $5,037 from local donors.
“We commissioned and completed two murals in town this year and have two more locations awaiting funding for next year,” Sadler said.
The work from 20 different artists was showcased through each of the 20 barstools donated for the auction. Resident artist Lance Gibbs and his wife, Kathleen Beam, both created unique barstools that featured tractor seats for the bottom of the stools.
The youngest artists to submit a barstool were Lake Havasu High School students Mia Beyers and Maya Dolan. The two 15-year-old artists collaborated to create their movie night barstool in support of the night’s fundraiser.
“It’s great that we have some young people willing to give to the community,” Sadler said.
