A prominent local attorney is positioning his law firm and staff to help people clear their criminal history of marijuana convictions that might block personal pathways to educational, professional and other opportunities. Brad Rideout said Lake Havasu City-based Rideout Law wants to help people busted in simple possession cases to expunge marijuana convictions from their legal records.
The expungement mechanism is one provision of Prop. 207, the Nov. 3 general election approved ballot measure that legalizes use of marijuana in Arizona. Rideout said his firm his currently screening cases to prepare them for Court once the expungement filing window opens next July.
Rideout said he recognizes how important the right to bear arms is to so many in northwest Arizona. He said he believes some marijuana case convicts will jump on the expungement vehicle to eliminate convictions that make it illegal for them to possess firearms for whatever purpose, including hunting to put food in their freezer.
Rideout said he expects to be ready to file a dozen to 20 expungement cases when the opportunity presents itself next summer. He said other lawyers around the state are doing the same and that thousands of people may ultimately benefit.
Rideout said the procedure will involve defense attorneys filing expungement requests with the Courts notifying prosecutors. Deputy county attorneys will have a 30-day period to indicate they wish to contest the request or allow judges to approve expungements in administrative fashion.
Chief Deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann said the office will very likely let most requests sail through the process without need of hearing. He said, however, some cases may require scrutiny and contested hearings if they cross defined parameters.
Both Schoppmann and Rideout like the idea of working together where possible to streamline cases to speed their way through the system without overly taxing it. Schoppmann said workshops early next year might be a good way to have attorneys and legal staff get on the same page before cases begin to be filed next summer.
Rideout said it’s important for potential clients to contact firms and attorneys for case review to make certain they are eligible for an expungement filing. He welcomed citizens pursuing expungement in Mohave County or the Phoenix area to contact his office (928-854-8181).
If you do a little reading you won’t need to hire an attorney as the process is simple. In any event, good job on mr. rideout gettin ready to grab a couple extra bucks.
