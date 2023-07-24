A well-loved bakery in Lake Havasu City made an unanticipated announcement this past week.
Amore Pie and More announced the shop’s closure on Thursday morning. In a post shared on the company’s Facebook page, owners Brian and Robyn Tominaga stated the closing was not in their control.
“With a heavy heart, we are announcing Amore Pie will be closing at the end of the week,” the owners shared on their Facebook page. “It has been an adventure, and we are grateful for all the incredible people we have met along the way.”
At the end of the post, a statement was made regarding the possibility of transferring the store to interested parties.
“We are hopeful to find someone to continue the adventure or at least set out on their own adventure with our commercial kitchen,” the post concluded.
A Facebook post shared on May 7 of last year declares that the recent owners purchased the store on June 4, 2021. Amore Pie and More specialized in baked goods, such as pies, cookies, pizzas, quiches, breads, and many other bakery items.
As of early Friday evening, the store’s owners were not immediately available for further details about their closure.
Amore Pie and More is currently located at 1850 McCulloch Blvd N, Ste. B5. The store’s most recent number is listed as 928-412-5272.
