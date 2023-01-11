Hot air balloons aren’t the only entertainment to be found at BalloonFest.
Hot air balloons aren’t the only entertainment to be found at BalloonFest.
Here is a rundown of the live musical acts attendees can catch at this year’s festival and fair.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Kicking off the festival is local Lake Havasu City trio Swamp Donkey. The classic rock, country and blues band is performing on the main stage at Windsor Beach from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Following Swamp Donkey is local R&B band, Kevin Jaxon & Midnight Sun. The seven person band will perform at the main stage from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Red, Rock and Blues band Crosscutt is kicking off day two of BalloonFest starting at 12:30 p.m. at the main stage. Following Crosscutt is performing artist Brianna Marie who will also be performing at the main stage from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m.
RAS-1, a musician who has played with the band the Long Beach Shortbus, was scheduled to perform on Friday but had to cancel according to his Facebook page due to a medical emergency.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Day three of BalloonFest will be headlined by Southern California band Shotgun Jefferson. The country band performs on the main stage for a three hour set from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
One Eyed Romeo, a local rock and country band, is performing after at the main stage from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday night will be closed out by The Black Donnellys, an Irish duo from Las Vegas. The band, which set a Guinness World Record by performing 60 shows in all 50 states in just 40 days (which included a stop in Havasu), is playing on the main stage from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
The final musical act to play BalloonFest 2023 is local favorite, Matt Farris. The country music artist will be performing on the main stage from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
