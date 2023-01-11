Kevin Jaxon

Kevin Jaxon of Kevin Jaxon & the Midnight Sun performs locally at a 2016 event. His band is set to perform at Balloonfest.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Hot air balloons aren’t the only entertainment to be found at BalloonFest.

Here is a rundown of the live musical acts attendees can catch at this year’s festival and fair.

3
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.