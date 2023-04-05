Funds for nonprofits

Representatives from dozens of Lake Havasu City nonprofits gather at Pima Wash on Wednesday, where five sponsoring organizations distributed $225,000 in proceeds from this year’s Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Earnings for this year’s Lake Havasu Balloon Festival soared above proceeds earned before the coronavirus pandemic, according to festival organizers this week.

According to Balloon Festival Executive Director Steve Ticknor, this year’s festival earned about $225,000, which was largely distributed in a Wednesday ceremony to dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout Havasu. By contrast, the event earned about $150,000 in 2019, and $130,000 in 2020. The balloon festival was canceled in 2021, but returned last year to earn about $200,000 for local nonprofits.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.