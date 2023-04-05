Earnings for this year’s Lake Havasu Balloon Festival soared above proceeds earned before the coronavirus pandemic, according to festival organizers this week.
According to Balloon Festival Executive Director Steve Ticknor, this year’s festival earned about $225,000, which was largely distributed in a Wednesday ceremony to dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout Havasu. By contrast, the event earned about $150,000 in 2019, and $130,000 in 2020. The balloon festival was canceled in 2021, but returned last year to earn about $200,000 for local nonprofits.
Wind at this year’s festival proved a challenge for pilots, as high winds resulted in canceled flights for hot air balloons through two days of the four-day event. But according to Ticknor, the event remained a success this year.
“The weather was a little too windy for the balloons on Friday and Saturday, but it wasn’t too windy for people to come down and enjoy the fair and carnival, the live music, the food, and everything else that we do down there.”
And according to Ticknor, the continued support from Havasu residents and visitors is encouraging.
“It warms my heart, because I know (the proceeds) stay right here in Havasu, and it goes to all the charitable organizations that really need it, and they get it out to help their recipients,” Ticknor said.
The event’s proceeds are divided each year between the Balloon Festival’s five sponsoring organizations: The Lake Havasu City Rotary, Sunrise Rotary and London Bridge Rotary Clubs; the London Bridge Lions Club and the Lake Havasu City Kiwanis Club. Each organization donates its share of those proceeds to nonprofit organizations throughout the city.
Lake Havasu City Councilman and Kiwanis Club President David Lane was present at Wednesday’s ceremony at Pima Wash.
“I love it,” Lane said. “Any time that we can work with citizens, tourists and all the people that come here to raise funds and give back to our nonprofits is absolutely amazing. The nonprofits really need us to be able to fund the services they provide, and being that conduit is why we do it.”
