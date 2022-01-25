The 2022 Lake Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair took off this weekend for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. And even though most balloons remained grounded due to strong winds, local nonprofits could soar once the proceeds are divided this spring.
For more than a decade, participating organizations including the London Bridge and Daybreakers Lions clubs; as well as the Sunrise, Lake Havasu and London Bridge Rotary clubs; have guided the event and divided its earnings among dozens of Lake Havasu City nonprofit organizations. Until 2020, the event raised more than $1 million for local charities - but when the event was canceled last year, those nonprofit organizations were suddenly deprived of a once-predictable annual source of income.
According to Balloon Festival Director Steve Ticknor, however, this year’s proceeds could exceed those raised before the pandemic.
“This year was absolutely fantastic,” Ticknor said. ”We had a really good turnout, and everyone who was here on Friday flew. Mother Nature didn’t cooperate on Saturday and Sunday, but people came out and still enjoyed the live music, the dog shows and all of the events we had to offer.”
Ticknor was forced to stay home during this year’s festival after testing positive for the coronavirus. Leadership over this year’s festival was undertaken by former Balloon Festival Chairman Jim Day..
“The events went on, and a lot of people came to enjoy the entertainment,” Day said. “There was good action, which was a pleasant surprise. And despite the wind, there were a lot of people coming through the gates.”
Last year’s Balloon Festival may have been canceled, but the Balloon Festival’s annual golf tournament and 5k run proceeded as scheduled. The events last year raised about $20,000 for Havasu’s nonprofit organizations. As of this week, Day said Balloon Festival employees were still compiling information and tallying total ticket sales and dividends from this weekend’s event. But with more participants in this year’s 5k run and golf tournament, as well as the success of the festival itself, Day and Ticknor are expecting a relative windfall this year.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Ticknor said. “We appreciate the community’s support. We’re still waiting to hear back on attendance numbers, but I believe we may have raised more money this year than in 2020.”
Proceeds from the Balloon Festival are expected to be distributed to participating organizations by March, with each club expected to distribute donations from the event to their choice of Havasu charitable organizations. Two years ago, Ticknor says the event raised about $150,000, which was divided among Havasu nonprofit organizations.
The Daybreakers Lions Club, once an active participant in the event, withdrew from the Balloon Festival’s organizing membership this year. The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City aided the festival in the Daybreakers’ stead.
According to Ticknor, merchandise from this year’s balloon festival will remain available at the Balloon Festival organization’s storefront, at 2109 McCulloch Boulevard.
The Balloon Festival store will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until this Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Tuesday through Thursday. The store is expected to remain open through late February.
For more information about store hours or availability, call 928-505-2440.
