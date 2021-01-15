Another event is being canceled in Lake Havasu City.
The Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair’s night glow and drive-in movie screening scheduled for Saturday have been canceled by organizers because of high winds predicted in Lake Havasu City this weekend.
Organizers made the announcement Thursday morning in an email to event volunteers.
“Unfortunately, high winds are forecast for the weekend and balloons don’t inflate when the wind blows. The same is true for the inflatable movie screen,” the email said.
According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to be between 8 and 15 miles per hour on Friday night, with gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.
Saturday’s winds will be between 6 to 11 miles per hour, increasing to 15 to 20 MPH by the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 26 MPH.
Saturday’s 5K run and Sunday’s golf tournament will go on as scheduled, the group said.
The Balloon Festival is the latest in a long list of Havasu events to be canceled in recent months.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of its annual Winterfest Street Fair because of ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The pandemic was also cited for the cancellation of traditional winter events such as Buses by the Bridge and the Havasu Renaissance Festival.
The Rockabilly Reunion was rescheduled for later in the year.
