Kim Lynch says she has been a hot air balloon pilot for 39 plus year and has been running the non-profit, Reach 4 the Stars, since 2015. Reach 4 the Stars, Lynch says, is a Southern California organization that specializes in “handicap accessible flights.”
According to Lynch most hot air balloon baskets require passengers to swing their legs over a four foot tall basket. Not only does this prevent people in wheelchairs from riding, Lynch says, it also prevents those who are older and have less mobility from riding as well.
“Anybody that can’t normally climb over the edge of the basket which is typically how you get into a balloon,” Lynch said.
To allow everyone a chance to ride, Lynch says her non-profit uses an accessible basket that has a swinging door as well as a window that passengers can use to look out instead of peering over the basket.
Lynch says their balloon Reach for the Stars (a 65 feet tall balloon with a volume of 105,000 cubic feet) will be offering accessible tethered balloon rides at Balloonfest during Saturday and Sunday.
The non-profit is also bringing another balloon, Wishing Star, with a regular hot air balloon basket.
Lynch says Reach for the Stars has been attending Balloonfest for as long as she can remember. The chance to fly by the London Bridge and over the Colorado River makes this a balloon festival a hit with her crew, Lynch says.
“This is one event that I have no problem getting crew for,” Lynch said.
The four day Balloonfest kicks off Thursday, Jan. 19.
