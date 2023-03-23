A Lake Havasu-based Mohave County sheriff’s deputy is the 2023 Arizona boating officer of the year. Charles “Chuck” Trescher was recognized at the Monday Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman.

State Boating Law Administrator Major Danny Rodriguez said Trescher was selected above other impressive award nominees evaluated for their acumen in law enforcement, community engagement and the search and rescue arena.

