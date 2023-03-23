A Lake Havasu-based Mohave County sheriff’s deputy is the 2023 Arizona boating officer of the year. Charles “Chuck” Trescher was recognized at the Monday Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman.
State Boating Law Administrator Major Danny Rodriguez said Trescher was selected above other impressive award nominees evaluated for their acumen in law enforcement, community engagement and the search and rescue arena.
“We want to stress how proud we are of deputy Trescher,” said sheriff Doug Schuster. “It’s well deserved. Chuck, you’ve earned it. Congratulations.”
Sheriff Schuster twice won the same award twice during his prior service as deputy and sergeant, and he was named National boating officer of the year in 2010. Rodriguez said local sheriff’s office personnel have a long history promoting public safety and enforcing the law on area lakes and the Colorado River, some of the busiest waterways in the state.
“The reason people continue to come to these areas is because they feel safe,” Schuster said. ``They feel safe because of the actions of men like Chuck and our boating division and our boating volunteers.”
Trescher said it was awkward to be presented an award he said is really any achievement by fellow officers he recognized in the meeting audience.
``I have trouble accepting this because it’s a team,” Trescher said. ``Each one of these guys sitting there are my partners and none of this would have been possible without any of them.”
Rodriguez said he will nominate Trescher as Regional boating officer of the year as Arizona’s representative.
