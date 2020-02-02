As Lake Havasu City starts to look ahead to life after the Irrigation and Drainage District, city officials believe that there is likely a more equitable way to split up the costs of the water service and infrastructure.
According to the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office there are 41,376 total tax parcels within the IDD, but there are 42,808 parcels within the city limits. That leaves about 1,430 tax parcels within the city that are not paying into the IDD. Furthermore, the water service area extends beyond the city limits to some adjacent areas of the county which are also not included in the IDD.
“When it was created it looked a lot different than what we have grown into today,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “That is the difference between our boundary and the IDD.”
Residents within the IDD currently pay an additional $268.85 per acre in property taxes to provide a total of $5.7 million for water services.
Robert McCulloch started a sod farm prior to the founding of the city that allowed for an IDD to be formed, and provided a way to build infrastructure. Funding comes through an assessment on property taxes within the district based on the total acreage of land owned, but it is set to expire in 2023. It provides $5.7 million annually for the sole purpose of providing water service.
“If that $5.7 million goes away then rate payers would have to pay that in some sort of a way,” Cal Sheehy said Wednesday while speaking to the Colorado River Building Industry Association at its monthly meeting. “So either rates would increase by $5.7 million across the board, or we could look at having a new district.”
Forming a new district would provide a path for the city to replace the IDD funding without changing water rates, but city officials say a new district would likely be larger than the current boundaries.
“So with a larger group obviously that annual contribution could go down,” Sheehy said of a potential new district.
Knudson noted that a new district could also incorporate a new way to assess the tax that wouldn’t necessarily be tied to acreage like the IDD is.
The sewer system is another potential issue that could arise while re-imagining how the city pays for its water. Sheehy said about 10 percent of homes didn’t get sewer when it was installed throughout the city due to geographical challenges that would have made hooking up sewer cost prohibitive.
“The intention was always to get everybody sewer, but for some of the properties that are on hills or in valleys we would have to put in pump stations and lift stations that would be more costly to the tax payers to put in for one home site,” Sheehy said. “So they elected to not put sewer in those areas.”
Those properties are currently paying into the IDD. Sheehy noted that if a new district is not formed those homes would still pay for whatever water they use, but they wouldn’t be contributing to infrastructure. That would leave the other 90 percent of homes to make up the $5.7 million.
Knudson and Sheehy both said the decision will ultimately be left up to the citizens. But to inform the public of possible alternatives, Sheehy said the city is planning to commission a water rate study that will look at best practices, billing, the cost to provide service, and capital infrastructure needs in the near future.
“They will take a full 360 degree view of the system and then propose what rates would need to look like for the future,” Sheehy said. “What does $5.7 million look like across all water users? How much would the bill increase? We will be able to look at those and gather some good data so that we can have these community conversations about what way we can move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.