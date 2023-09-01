Despite scattered rain showers on Friday, boaters headed to Lake Havasu ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

The holiday this year is experiencing wet weather, and will continue to see scattered rainfall through the weekend. A flood watch remains in effect for Lake Havasu City until Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

