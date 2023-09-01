Despite scattered rain showers on Friday, boaters headed to Lake Havasu ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
The holiday this year is experiencing wet weather, and will continue to see scattered rainfall through the weekend. A flood watch remains in effect for Lake Havasu City until Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The holiday also signifies the transition into fall, and recognizes the accomplishments made by American workers. This leads to celebrations across the nation, and gives working individuals a reason to unwind.
In Havasu, tradition calls for boaters ramping up for end-of-summer festivities. Those heading to the water should remain cognizant of the weekend forecast, and prepare their vessels with the required supplies.
Sgt. Kyler Cox of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety advises boaters and swimmers to always use life jackets, especially for children ages 12 and under. Since this holiday sees an increase in boat traffic, Cox’s department will have increased patrols starting Friday. River Medical paramedics, divers from the Dive Rescue and Recovery Team, and deputy’s sheriffs will also be present on patrol vessels, Cox continues.
“Constantly be looking around you for those other vessels that you may not expect to be there,” Cox said. “Historically, we have always seen significant storms during Labor Day Weekend and when mixed with the heavy boating traffic, this causes chaos on the water.”
In addition to being aware of other boaters, posted signs for no wake zones should also be followed. This violation is one of the more common laws broken over the holiday weekend, Cox adds.
Other violations seen by MCSO range from children ages 12 and under not wearing life jackets, illegal riding on the bow and transom, and reckless operations of watercrafts.
In the unfortunate event that an emergency or incident occurs, Cox recommends promptly putting on life jackets. When contacting emergency services, watergoers should describe their location and any visible features to 911 dispatchers.
If a person is struggling in the water, throwing a required Type 4 throwable device is recommended, Cox says.
“Throwing life jackets rarely works, and a Type 4 throwable is designed to be thrown to a panicked person,” Cox said. “If you are unfortunate enough to be on the water during a storm, seek safe harbor immediately. Do not try to outrun the storm.”
Increased patrols from MCSO will remain in effect through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.