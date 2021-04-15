Lake Havasu City’s grant seeking efforts paid off in Fiscal Year 2019-20.
According to financial documents, Lake Havasu City received a total of $2,013,487 in federal grants in FY19-20 – which ended on June 30. Although the city receives grants for specific purposes from multiple federal agencies every year, taken together Havasu was awarded about half a million more in federal grants in FY19-20 than it received in FY2018-19.
“We are going in the right direction,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “The goal is to increase those grants as much as we can – including those received from the federal government. So it is a step in the right direction and we will continue to seek out all grant funding opportunities that make sense for Lake Havasu City.”
Knudson said not every available grant is a fit for Havasu, and some come with too many strings attached to be viable. But he said city staff puts a priority on identifying and perusing any potential grants that could help. Federal grants are put to a wide variety of uses in Havasu including providing direct housing assistance, supplementing city operations, addressing infrastructure needs – particularly at the airport, court programs like the veteran’s treatment court and public safety equipment.
Knudson said ultimately, any grant money that comes to the city offsets the local tax money needed to run the city.
“It is important to offset expenditures that might otherwise come out of the general fund – or any other use of taxpayer dollars,” Knudson said.
Of the roughly $500,000 additional grant dollars awarded to Havasu in FY2019-20 compared to the previous year, transportation saw the largest single increase with an additional $300,000 awarded – including about $200,000 more from the Federal Aviation Administration for the airport and another $159,000 for the city’s new transit system that Havasu did not previously qualify for. Another notable increase includes $88,712 in water SMART grants from the Department of Interior.
Additionally Lake Havasu City’s Community Development Block Grant program was awarded about $40,000 more in FY2019-20 than the previous year, while the city’s drug treatment court was awarded about $20,000 more, and the Department of Justice gave an extra $10,000 in federal grants to Havasu.
