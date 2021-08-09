When little Beauden Baumkirchner fell off his bike and scraped his knee in November of last year, no one could have expected a staph infection to turn septic and result in the toddler losing both of his legs after the infection spread throughout his body.
But the double amputation saved his life, and Beauden is starting a new chapter.
Beauden is the son of Brian and Juliana Baumkirchner, who own the local Human Bean coffee shops. He’s turning four years old this month, his mom said.
After several surgeries and about 10 weeks of medical treatment in Southern California, Beauden returned home in time for the holidays last year. Today, he’s testing out a new pair of legs.
When he’s got them on, he does great, Juliana said. But sometimes, it takes a lot of coercing to get to that point.
“It’s a long process — sock, liner, another sock and then leg lined up perfectly with a screw on the inside,” she explained. “It’s a reminder to not take the legs God gave us for granted. We can all just get up and go at any time. I think sometimes we forget that.”
His new legs mark a fresh chapter for the family. The ones he’s currently practicing with are kind of like training wheels, allowing him to master the process and functionality before moving on to full legs with knees and feet, Juliana said.
“I do find myself looking at old pictures of him with his old legs, missing them so,” she said, “missing him ‘complete,’ so to say. But in an effort to make lemonade out of lemons — he will be outrunning his sisters in no time.”
His personality is one of “serious positivity,” she said. “No type of leg would ever hold this sweet boy back.”
Since coming home from their initial San Diego hospital stay, he’s undergone surgery on some exposed bone on three of his fingers at Phoenix Children’s Hospital — a week after returning to Havasu, Juliana explained. At the end of January, he had a skin graft and surgery done on his left forearm — marking his 20th surgery.
“He is now finally done with dressing changes, which is beyond exciting for us,” she said.
In addition to his legs, Beauden also has new compression garments for his legs, arms and hands that take a very long time to get on, his mom said, noting that the hands are the most difficult.
“It makes it challenging for a 3-year-old to be patient,” she said. “Beauden also was fully potty trained prior to his hospitalization. We are now back to potty training, which is a whole different experience that he’s not able to literally run to a potty when nature calls.”
Another hurdle Beauden faces is when kids see him for the first time, she said. They tend to stare and ask questions “like any curious kid would and should.”
“It makes your heart drop for a second every time until you pick it right back up and explain in kid terms,” Juliana said.
On the bright side, and just in time for summer, Beauden was recently cleared by his plastic surgeon to take short dips in the pool.
“Oh, the joy in his little 3-year-old face is something not to be missed,” his mom said.
His recovery team consists of several nurses and therapists, including Lindsay and Rebecca, and Brett and Ronnie from Blue Agave Physical Therapy, Juliana said. Breanna is his occupational therapist from Mile Markers Therapy, and Tricia travels from Golden Valley to perform in-home physical therapy.
“Between his current loving therapists and the most loving and supportive community on the planet, his road to recovery is quickly progressing,” Juliana said.
Some advice for those facing challenges they never thought possible?
“If you look for blessings instead of fixating on the nightmare you might be going through, it fills your heart with sweet dreams instead,” Juliaana said. “You can always find beauty when training your mind to look for it — even noticing something as simple as a sunset or sunrise. Our cups overflow with gratitude and we can’t thank our community enough. They have truly lifted all of us up, shown us so much light throughout our dark times and are what keeps us all going to this day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.