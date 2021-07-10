Lake Havasu City could face temperatures hot enough to send residents rushing to shelter this weekend – hot enough to melt vinyl siding, wax crayons, or even the steering wheel of a vehicle. But it’s a dry heat.
Temperatures are expected to reach 124 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service, with the beginning of a heat wave that isn’t expected to subside until Monday evening. On Sunday, weather officials say temperatures could fall to 119 degrees, followed by temperatures of 117 degrees by Monday afternoon. Compounding the region’s expected high temperatures this weekend, nighttime lows are expected to hover at about 95 degrees throughout this weekend.
“There is going to be strong upper air pressure overhead, with a little moisture in the air that will keep the nighttime lows up,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Peters. “Certain areas of Nevada and northwestern Arizona could see all-time high temperatures this weekend.”
According to Peters, moisture from looming monsoon weather patterns may be fueling this weekend’s expected high temperatures, as moisture in the air will retain heat over the next several days.
“This time of year is when we typically see monsoon temperatures,” Peters said. “And southeastern winds are bringing that moisture into Havasu – but for the most part, that moisture is being pushed further east. Over the weekend and throughout Monday, Havasu is probably going to remain pretty dry.”
Mohave County officials alerted residents issued an excessive heat warning Friday from the National Weather Service on Friday. According to a statement by the county, Weather Service officials have described this weekend’s expected temperatures to be “unprecedented.”
Cities are already responding to the threat, with cooling stations expected to be available to anyone seeking escape from the heat.
“At the moment, city staff are monitoring the situation,” said Assistant Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “A number of our facilities will be open, including the Aquatic Center, the Senior Center and the Mohave County Library, for people to get out of the heat.”
For Havasu residents whose respective air conditioning systems might fail or malfunction this weekend, and who can’t find shelter elsewhere, Kozlowski recommends contacting the city’s emergency dispatchers for assistance.
“Fire officials will address the situation, and get those people out of the heat,” Kozlowski said.
All Havasu residents are advised to be aware of their respective surroundings, remain hydrated and be cautious this weekend.
The heatwave is expected to break by Monday evening, with nighttime low temperatures of 94 degrees, with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday night. Daytime temperatures are expected to fall to 113 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
