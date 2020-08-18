Lake Havasu City is famous for its heat, but it has been a hot August even by Havasu’s standards. That is particularly hard on the local homeless population which can’t just wait out the heat wave in air conditioning – especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a lot of people suffering with covid-19 going on and the extreme heats that look like they aren’t going away anytime soon,” said Patricia Jacques, the PATH Homeless Outreach Support Specialist with Catholic Charities.
Lake Havasu City and most of the region has been under an excessive heat advisory since Friday, which will remain in effect through 10 p.m. on Thursday. Meteorologist Caleb Steele with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said the average temperature in Havasu has been 98.2 degrees this August, which would make it the seventh hottest August on record with 13 days left to go. He said the hottest August was in 1995 when the average temperature was 100.7 degrees.
Steele said this month has been about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average in Havasu.
“We have an abnormally strong area of high pressure over, pretty much, the entire region here -- that is really cranking up the temps,” Steele said. “Ordinarily right now the high is weaker and it is right around the Four Corners Region, but over the last week it has been really strong and right over our region. That is also why it has been really dry too. It is keeping the moisture farther south.”
In the past, Havasu has opened up cooling centers at various locations throughout town to allow vulnerable people to get out of the heat, but few people took advantage of those opportunities according to previous reporting in Today’s News-Herald.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said such efforts in the past have been spearheaded by local nonprofit groups, which have used city-owned facilities like the Aquatic Center for the cooling centers. Kozlowski said the city hasn’t received any such requests this year, but added that the city would be willing to work with any organization interested even though the Aquatic Center is currently closed due to emergency orders from the Governor Ducey’s Office. He said an immediate heat-related emergency would supersede current pandemic restrictions to allow the facility to open to provide shelter, and the organizers would be responsible for working out how to socially distance within the cooling centers.
Without a homeless shelter in Havasu, several local charities have stepped up to help the homeless deal with the heat.
Jacques said her work is mainly focused on helping eligible homeless people get housing, but she always carries with her lots of extra supplies.
“If they don’t qualify with us, we are still going to help,” Jacques said. “If they need water we are going to give them water. We have cool towels that I carry in an ice chest in the back of my truck so they can get them wet and will keep their body temperature up to 15 degrees cooler and that sort of stuff.”
She said she also keeps food to give out in her truck, as well as extra shoes.
“You would not believe how many people are out there with no shoes,” Jacques said.
Frankie Lyons, CEO of Veterans United of Arizona, said she generally makes weekly visits to homeless camps in the area to bring them food, water, and tents for shade. She said most of the homeless population stays close to the lake this time of year in order to stay as cool as possible.
The Clothes Closet also has spearheaded local efforts to help the homeless this summer. Founder Christine Watson-Buntemeyer said she believes that they currently offer the only working shower for homeless people in town.
“It’s hot and, especially now during covid, they don’t have that many places to go,” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “So we offer them water, snack foods, and give them a nice shower.”
The Clothes Closet helps many different groups including the homeless, nearly homeless, foster children, and pregnant women. But this summer the facility located in the Solid Rock Christian Ministries building on Swanson Avenue is open for homeless people to come by for a shower and to get some clean clothes twice a week – 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Watson-Buntemeyer said The Clothes Closet would not be able to help out like it is without lots of help from other charitable organizations. She explained that she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in October, and has kept herself isolated during the pandemic until recently.
“One of my volunteers – Cindy (Keasey) – really stepped up to the plate for me and has been helping me run it while I’ve been doing things by phone,” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “She has been my backbone.”
Meanwhile, Roxanne Cook-West and Miracles in the Desert helped out financially by paying The Clothes Closet’s rent while Watson-Buntemeyer was out of commission. She said the Elkettes have also been pivotal to her non-profit’s offerings providing money for items like cooling cloths and also volunteering their time.
“I have no words for how much people have jumped up to the plate to help keep the place open, because I couldn’t be there,” Watson-Buntemeyer said.
