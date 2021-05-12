The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first detailed look at the operational budget proposed by city staff in the third and final budget work session of the year.
The council reviewed Havasu’s financial situation during the first session, and discussed the Capital Improvement Plan during the second work session. Now the council will take a broad look at the budgets for each department, and projections for all of the city’s funds, including the general fund, enterprise funds, and restricted funds.
“This will pertain to the ongoing operations of the city. So personnel expenses, vehicles, equipment, programs, activities – all of those items will be part of the work session,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is a good opportunity for conversations to occur to identify priorities – not just with the council but an invitation to the public to come and express their views.”
The work session, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. today in the Council Chambers, is a public hearing so members of the public are welcome to attend and share their thoughts. Citizens can also email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
According to meeting documents, the proposed budget calls for $176,400,922 in expenses which is about $25 million more than was budgeted for last year. The proposed budget projects about $150.8 million in revenues for FY21-22, which would be about $10.8 million more than the city expects to receive by the end of the current fiscal year in June. But projected revenues would still be about $25.5 million less than expenses in the proposed budget.
The budget book explains that the difference between revenues and expenses in the budget is mainly due to using a lot of one-time available funding in the Capital Improvement Plan for next year, along with spending additional revenues from greater-than-projected economic growth during this fiscal year. About $10 million in the proposed budget comes from CIP projects included in the budget for this Fiscal Year that have not been completed, so the money set aside for those projects will roll over into next year.
In Arizona, cities are not allowed to spend more than they budget for in any fiscal year so – if approved – Havasu could not spend any more than $176 million next fiscal year. Of course, they would be free to spend less. In fact, this year Havasu budgeted for $151,422,236 in expenses but the city now estimates that it will only spend $113,640,049 by the end of FY2020-21.
Last year’s budgeting process was particularly difficult due to the timing. In Havasu, city staff begins working on the budget in October, so they had already put more than five months into preparations before the covid-19 pandemic struck. At that point, there were just three and a half months to adjust before the budgets were due.
“I can’t imagine two different approaches to drafting the budget from last year to this year,” Knudson said. “Last year there was so many unknowns. In this timeframe we had no understanding of what the next 12 months was going to be like, so we did our best to make sure that we accounted for all the scenarios – positive and negative. This year we are reflecting back on a strong economy over the last several months. From the city’s perspective, that has resulted in dollars to address some of the city’s needs that we have needed to address for several years.”
One of those needs, according to Knudson, is city staffing. Lake Havasu City saw its staffing levels plummet in the wake of the Great Recession but as the city has recovered financially and continued to grow, those positions haven’t come back. For many years, any addition to the city’s staff generally had to be offset by reducing spending elsewhere – often by eliminating a staff position somewhere else.
“There are still some new positions that will be offset by savings elsewhere in the budget,” Knudson said. “But this is the first year that, as the city manager, I will be recommending the adoption of a budget that includes new positions without offsets.”
Knudson said the proposed budget called for a total of 22 new city employees for next fiscal year – although five of those new positions are contingent on Havasu being awarded the SAFER grant that it applied for, which would pay for five additional firefighter paramedics for the next three years. Some of the other 17 positions city staff is recommending includes two additional police dispatchers, a couple new positions in the city attorney’s office, four more in administrative services, and five new positions in the public works department.
