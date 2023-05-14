The cost for an employee has gone up in the last year, along with nearly everything else.
As Lake Havasu City prepares its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, employees account for a little bit more than a third of the city’s $211.5 million proposed spending next year. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the proposed budget of $71.7 million for city employees next year is a 10.6% increase from the $64,159,448 million included in the final budget for this year.
Olsen said there are several factors that are driving up Havasu’s proposed personnel budget for next year including the city’s regular step increase raises for qualifying employees and a 5% market stabilization adjustment to wages that is meant to help the city keep pace with pay for similar positions in similar Arizona cities. Havasu is also expecting a 5% increase in healthcare costs for its employees, and significant increases in pension’s costs next year.
In all, the proposed budget for FY24 includes $43,018,040 in salaries and wages, and $28,649,626 in benefits.
Nearly half of the benefits in the budget come in the form of pensions, for which Havasu has budgeted a total of $13.6 million next fiscal year. Olsen noted that the Arizona State Retirement System has risen its rate from 12.17% to 12.79%, resulting in an additional $182,530 cost to the city. Meanwhile, the Public Safety Retirement System has increased its rates for the year significantly more with police going from 70.59% to 72.45% (an additional $850,000) while the rate for fire has been increased from 69.33% to 72.35% (an additional $600,000). Together, the increases for police and fire pension payments has increased the city’s budget for PSPRS by $1,448,005.
The proposed budget would also fund 27 new positions throughout the city. The new positions include four in public safety workers - an administrative specialist and an animal control officer for the police department, and a fire marshal and EMS coordinator for the fire department. Olsen said the EMS coordinator position would only be filled if Havasu’s application for a Certificate of Necessity is approved by the state to allow Havasu to expand its ambulance services, as planned.
The budget also includes a code enforcement office for the development services department that would take the lead on ensuring short term rental operations are following city code. Havasu is also looking to hire three maintenance workers for Parks and Recreation, two new clerks for the municipal court, and three employees for administrative services.
There are also 14 additional employees for public works in the proposed budget. That includes six new positions for the water or wastewater divisions that would not be hired immediately. Olsen said those “on hold” positions would only be filled after Havasu adjusts its utility rates to provide enough revenue to fund those employees.
