The cost for an employee has gone up in the last year, along with nearly everything else.

As Lake Havasu City prepares its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, employees account for a little bit more than a third of the city’s $211.5 million proposed spending next year. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the proposed budget of $71.7 million for city employees next year is a 10.6% increase from the $64,159,448 million included in the final budget for this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.