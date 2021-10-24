Havasu Area Public Art will hold the 5th Annual Barstool Auction at the Flying X Saloon on Saturday, Nov. 6. The auction and fun begins at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until all items are sold.
“This event has become a favorite for anyone looking for something unique for their home, patio or RV,” HAPA Secretary Irene Rose said. “Each barstool is an original work of art created by local artists.”
HAPA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and promote public art in Lake Havasu City. All funds raised are used to sponsor public art throughout the city. In the past the organization has sponsored the car mural on McCulloch Blvd., the bicycle mural on the Mesquite building on Lake Havasu Ave N., Cupcake Mountain on Inspire the Church, and the Farm to Table mural on the KAWS building.
HAPA’s most recent project is the mosaic tile mural, We Are Havasu, made up of tiles with photos submitted by the public located on the Shabby Shack and Book Exchange building.
For information on the barstool auction, contact Terrie at 928-412-1003 or Val at 626-230-0702.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership is hosting their first ever food truck festival fundraiser at Querio Park on Nov. 6.
The event which will run from 11 to 4 p.m. and is free to the community will have food trucks from Caradinali BBQ, Primo’s Tacos and Sweet Breeze Crepes. College Street Brewhouse and Mudshark Brewery will also have beer gardens running.
The CFEL still has opportunities available for sponsors, food vendors and volunteers. For more information about the opportunities call Stephanie Martin at 928-706-5039.
