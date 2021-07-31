Just in time for the start of the new school year, the teacher adoption program at Our Shabby Shack Book Exchange has officially helped all the teachers who fulfilled their wish lists for their classrooms.
Every summer, the Book Exchange allows teachers from across Havasu to select 10 items from the Exchange for their classroom that students and community members can purchase for them. According to the Book Exchange owner Laila Morris, 78 teachers had their entire wish list completed this year.
Organizations around town such as Women with Willpower helped “adopt” teachers, but the final wish list was completed by an anonymous donor who spent over $2,000 to help local teachers.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(1) comment
[thumbup]Good job, Havasu![thumbup]
